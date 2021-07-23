HOLBROOK — Benjamin Emmanuel Carrasco, 23 of Lakeside was arrested on June 3 for allegedly shooting his pregnant girlfriend at a home in Linden and was awaiting trial in the Navajo County Jail.
In an unusually fast resolution of the case, Carrasco has pleaded guilty by way of a plea agreement during an early hearing that was set for another purpose on July 19. In fact, the plea came about so quickly that the exact terms of the agreement and the charge or charges to which he pleaded guilty is not even part of the electronic court record yet.
According to Show Low Police, the case started when Carrasco argued with the woman described as his girlfriend in a Show Low restaurant and they both then travelled to the residence. There, according to police, Carrasco forced her out of a vehicle, hit the woman in the face with an open hand and closed fist approximately 15 times. When she attempted to get help somehow, she fell and Carrasco allegedly shot her with a 9mm handgun in the abdomen. He and the girlfriend were later located in a motel in Holbrook where authorities arrested him. There is no public information about the victim’s condition.
The court records that are available show that the Navajo County Attorney’s Office filed a direct complaint against Carrasco on June 7 alleging attempted murder and kidnapping, Class 2 felonies and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 Felony. Then, about a week later, the prosecutor filed a standard notice with the court that they intended to seek an aggravated sentence and cited an Arizona sentencing law that mandates an additional two years in prison on top of whatever sentence the guidelines call for because the victim in the case was pregnant.
The state also gave notice that if the case goes to trial and Carrasco testifies, a jury can be told of a prior misdemeanor conviction of Carrasco from 2019 in the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court for false reporting to law enforcement. It might be noted that a jury is charged with finding the guilt or non-guilt of a defendant based on what is presented to them at trial and not based on whether the defendant has been a good guy or not in life. However, if a defendant testifies, the rules of court allow the jury to hear about prior scuffles with the law if the prior problem has something to do with the defendant’s propensity for truthfulness.
So, the state’s notice to the court, which is a standard early move in a case, that they intend a seek harsher sentence, and the issue of truthfulness if the defendant testifies, was set for a hearing way before trial. That way, the parties don’t have to stop what they are doing in the middle of a jury trial to argue about it while the jury waits outside getting way over-caffeinated and more uncomfortable than some jurors usually already are.
That hearing was set for July 19 but instead of a hearing on the two preliminary issues, Carrasco pleaded guilty. The Independent will update this article as the details of this rapidly-moving case become clear. Carrasco’s sentencing is set for August 17.
