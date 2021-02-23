ARIZONA — Adam Ray Garrard, 42, of Lakeside, brings honor to Arizona and the White Mountains with his December 2020 induction into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame’s class of 2020.
The in-person ceremony was cancelled due to COVID-19 but the award was presented to Garrard and a select few other veterans earning this distinction.
Garrard is a Veterans Workforce Specialist in the Workforce Development Administration within the Northeastern Arizona Department of Economic Security.
And, to be more specific, he is the Disabled Veteran Outreach Program Specialist (DVOP).
“I provide Intensive Services, to include Custom Resume and Job interview assistance to veterans will barriers with employment,” said Garrard. “I started in November of 2017 and I cover Globe, Payson, Springerville Eagar, Holbrook, Show Low, Snowflake/Taylor, and Pinetop-Lakeside and the White Mountain Apache Tribe.”
Born in Walla Walla, Washington in 1978, Adam Garrard served 20 years in aircraft maintenance, US Air Force, retiring in 2017, the same year that he started working for the Arizona Department of Economic Security.
In his current role, he provides individual career services to Veterans who have designated barriers to employment. These services include custom resumes, job searches, job interview assistance, Individual employment plans, Veterans Tool Kit assistance.
Garrard is also the current Northeastern Arizona Veteran Organization Services (VSO) Round Table Chair and the Navajo, Apache, Gila Tri-County Partnership for the Beconnected program for service members.
Currently Garrard also serves as the Commander for American legion Post 76 in Show Low.
He is retired from the United States Air force, serving 20 years. His past accomplishments have included: Resource Advisor of the year for Air Combat Command, Nuclear Deterrence, and Professional Military Education Instructor Badge. He has held positions such as Resource Advisor, Aerospace Propulsion Craftsman, and Military Leadership Instructor.
“I feel honored to be even considered for such an incredible award,” said Garrard. “I don’t do what I do for kudos, I do it with my heart.”
