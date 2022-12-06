On May 3, Jayton Ioviero, 25, of Lakeside was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail for aggravated assault with a weapon, a Class 3 felony, for shooting his girlfriend in the stomach.
He was also charged with disorderly conduct, both are charged as domestic violence offenses. At one point Ioviero was held on a $25,000 surety bond but on June 8, the court released him under the supervision of the pretrial services, an arm of the probation department. He has retained private counsel.
The case is in its early stages but a recent court filing sheds some light on the facts at issue.
According to initial reports, Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Andelyn Court in Lakeside for reports of domestic violence involving a weapon. When deputies arrived they found a 26-year-old woman lying on the ground bleeding from her abdomen. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment.
Ioveiro was charged by direct complaint from the Navajo County Attorney’s Office on May 5, but a few weeks later, a grand jury returned its supervening indictment charging Ioviero with the same two crimes the prosecutor had filed. Since then, the prosecutor assigned to the case, Patrick Zinicola, filed a notice that his client (the state of Arizona) will urge aggravating factors if Ioviero is found guilty after a trial or a plea; to wit: the infliction or threatened infliction of serious physical injury and the emotional, physical and financial harm to the victim.
But at this point, the victim believes she was shot accidentally and that is the subject of a second filing by the prosecutor. According to that motion, the victim was interviewed twice by detectives: a brief interview before she was flown to the Valley and a “more in-depth interview” about eight days later.
She stated she and Ioviero were in an argument during which Ioviero produced a handgun from a vehicle, chambered the gun and placed it under his chin threatening suicide.
He then placed the gun on a table with the gun pointed at the victim. She grabbed the gun to “move the muzzle away from her, when defendant grabbed the gun thereby discharging it,” Zinicola wrote. Thus the victim concluded that the discharge was an accident.
Citing case law and court rules, the state asks the court to not allow the victim to testify about her opinion of Ioviero’s mental state, that the gun went off accidentally, because it’s not reliable testimony.
It’s the jury that must decide Ioviero’s mental state which can be inferred from his conduct, which the state urges was one of recklessness, not accidental. Ioviero’s response is not part of the record yet, but the Rules of Court, especially the rules governing hearsay, are rife with mind-numbing and hair-splitting analysis that the judge will have to settle before a jury is empaneled, if the case goes that far.
