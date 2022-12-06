Jayton Ioviero

Jayton Ioviero

 NCSO

On May 3, Jayton Ioviero, 25, of Lakeside was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail for aggravated assault with a weapon, a Class 3 felony, for shooting his girlfriend in the stomach.

He was also charged with disorderly conduct, both are charged as domestic violence offenses. At one point Ioviero was held on a $25,000 surety bond but on June 8, the court released him under the supervision of the pretrial services, an arm of the probation department. He has retained private counsel.

