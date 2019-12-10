WHITE MOUNTAINS — Larson Waste representative Garett Larson said a lapse in servicing some neighborhoods in the past few days is only temporary and due to inclement winter weather.
She said that recent rain and snow storms have made it unsafe for drivers to get in and out of some neighborhoods.
“Some of the roads (in our service areas) are really muddy and slippery and it just has not been possible for our drivers to get in safely,” Garett said.
A roll off has been placed at the Stanford General Store at the "Y" (Stanford Road-junction of Highway 61 and US 60) in Apache County to service Larson customers in hat area who have not been serviced in the last few days.
Garett said she was not sure how long it will be there, only that Larson customers are free to use it as long as it is in place.
In the meantime, drivers worked weekend long to service as many customers as they could and are scheduling service for the reminder ASAP.
