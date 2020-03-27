Blue Ridge Junior High School in Lakeside, Arizona has been named one of 20 National Finalists in the 10th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest. The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest is a program that encourages teachers and students to solve real-world challenges in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). As a National Finalist, Blue Ridge Junior High School will receive $50,000* in technology.
Blue Ridge Junior High School students will travel to New York City and compete in the final event before a panel of judges – presenting their project idea and sharing how it will benefit the local community and beyond.
At the final event, five National Grand Prize Winners will be chosen by the judges and awarded $100,000* in technology. In addition, one school will be named the Community Choice Award winner and take home an additional $10,000* in technology. The Community Choice winner will be determined by online public voting.
“The world of technology has evolved rapidly over the last decade but the ability to think outside the box and approach problems from new angles continues to be a critical skill set for the next generation. Ten years ago, Solve for Tomorrow set out to inspire students through bridging STEM and social impact, and this year’s National Finalists are addressing our nation’s biggest challenges head-on,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America. “At Samsung, our guiding vision is ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People,’ through which we are committed to fostering the education of future generations and are ensuring they’re prepared to develop creative solutions in this technology-driven world thanks to the problem-based learning model Solve for Tomorrow promotes.”
