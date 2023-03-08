The fourth of four defendants in a 2021 attack on a Blue Ridge High School student at Show Low Lake pleaded guilty Monday.
Easton Michael Denton pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault in Navajo County Superior Court. Denton admitted to a Class 4 felony for an attack that occurred on Aug. 8, 2021.
The victim, referred to as “J.J.” by the Navajo County Attorney's Office, was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital for surgery, consisting of the insertion of a metal plate, seven screws and surgical braces. The victim survived with the aid of medical professionals and an adult who intervened the night of the attack.
“Court documents and law enforcement reports describe Denton, along with co-defendants Emily Fogle and Cael Stewart (both 17 at the time of the crime), conspiring to lure the victim. After (the victim) arrived, Denton and Stewart severely beat him until an adult intervened,” states an NCAO news release.
Fogle, now 19, pleaded guilty in February and was sentenced to six months in Navajo County Jail and three years of probation following the assault on her ex-boyfriend, the victim. Stewart, also 19, pleaded guilty to the same charge as Denton and will be sentenced on April 11.
Denton, now 18, is the youngest of the three defendants who were at the site of the incident and who all pleaded guilty for participating in the beating.
A fourth defendant, Lisa Fogle, 50, who is Emily Fogle's mother, although not directly involved, pleaded guilty in mid-February to charges related to the assault. She was sentenced to 364 days of unsupervised probation, which she was allowed to serve in Texas. She was also ordered to pay just shy of $1,000 in court fees, surcharges and fines.
On Aug. 10, two days after the incident, through a parent Denton won an injunction against the victim, claiming his face had been “fractured” by "J.J." at some point before the attack.
Denton also claimed the victim had threatened him with a firearm the night of the attack. At the time, the victim initially requested a hearing to contest Denton’s claims but withdrew them shortly after.
On March 28, 2022, a Navajo County grand jury indicted Denton and his BRHS codefendants for kidnapping, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit those crimes, all felonies.
Denton’s attorney, Ron Wood, of the Wood Law Office in Show Low, argued, if there had been an assault it wasn’t “aggravated.”
“The reality is that there was no serious physical injury nor was there a weapon,” Wood told the White Mountain Independent after the indictment was issued.
In accordance with Denton’s plea agreement, he will serve four years of supervised probation and pay restitution to the victim. Superior Court Judge Dale Nielson will determine at a May 30 sentencing whether Denton will also serve a jail term.
Hey Ron Wood, you misspelled “I’m sorry my client wasted everyone’s time pleading not guilty”. It’s his attorneys job to defend his client at any cost. The fact is there was serious physical injury. Perhaps Ron wood should stick to defending criminals instead of practicing medicine. A fractured jaw is serious. Trapped subcutaneous air is serious. Shame on White Mountain Independent for even giving Mr Wood a platform.
