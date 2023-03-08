Community News
Buy Now
BY Brett Halfpop

The fourth of four defendants in a 2021 attack on a Blue Ridge High School student at Show Low Lake pleaded guilty Monday.

Easton Michael Denton pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault in Navajo County Superior Court. Denton admitted to a Class 4 felony for an attack that occurred on Aug. 8, 2021.

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

(1) comment

CAM115AZ

Hey Ron Wood, you misspelled “I’m sorry my client wasted everyone’s time pleading not guilty”. It’s his attorneys job to defend his client at any cost. The fact is there was serious physical injury. Perhaps Ron wood should stick to defending criminals instead of practicing medicine. A fractured jaw is serious. Trapped subcutaneous air is serious. Shame on White Mountain Independent for even giving Mr Wood a platform.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.