SHOW LOW — Now that summer is official, people are ready to get outdoors, however Mother Nature appears to have different ideas.
Dozens of fires show on the Arizona map as residents find themselves scrambling to make new plans which do not include the forest or fireworks.
Thankfully, temperatures in most active fire areas are forecast to include a bit of cloud cover. Increasing mid-level moisture will support isolated thunderstorms across northeast Arizona. However, strong diurnal heating will support the development of a well-mixed boundary layer by late morning and early afternoon across the region. This dry sub-cloud layer makes it difficult to achieve wetting rains with afternoon thunderstorms. Additionally, increased northerly flow in the cloud-bearing layer should allow thunderstorms to move off the terrain, decreasing the likelihood that precipitation cores will be able to completely overcome the dry low levels at any one location. Surface winds may gust as high as 20 mph resulting in elevated fire weather conditions.
Wyrick and West Chev Fires
With a crew of 325 people and above 60 percent containment, firefighters have made great progress on the West Chev and Wyrick fires. Burning since June 19, the lightning-caused fires near Heber have scorched a combined 8,692 acres.
Authorities have asked that motorists traveling State Route 260 in and around Heber–Overgaard to be on alert for high-volume fire-related traffic.
Potential remains for active fire behavior and associated movement due to exceptionally dry fuels highly susceptible to ignition. Smoke will be seen above both fires, as fuels will continue to burn up to the containment lines.
Wyrick Fire
Fire crews secured additional sections of fire line Saturday, bolstering overall containment to 76 percent. Dry fuels continue to smolder with occasional flare-ups. Firefighters are working to strengthen and expand the depth of containment lines by cooling hotspots near containment lines and the interior of the fire.
Sunday’s efforts concentrated on the south edge between the 504 and 95 roads. The edge is uneven with unburned fuel near the containment line. Suppression repair work will be done on secondary containment lines, including the placement of water bars on lines to limit erosion and chipping slash.
West Chev
Saturday firefighters made good progress on the West Chev Fire. Despite extreme drought conditions, prior fire management activities reduced available fuel, resulting in moderate fire behavior and the fire has remained mostly on the ground. Such favorable conditions allow better options for fire managers.
Firefighters will continue to use Forest Roads 169B and 180Z for containment and plan to construct a containment line across Circle Bar draw between the roads to encircle the fire. Crews may burn away existing fuel between containment lines and the fire edge to secure the fire’s west side.
Ready, Set, Go
status update
Areas in READY: Heber-and Overgaard.
Areas in SET: Antelope Valley, Despain Ranch, Chevelon Retreat, Areas north of State Route 260 and northwest of State Route 277.
Residents are asked to remain alert and keep apprised of current fire conditions. Please visit Navajo County Emergency Management for additional information about the Ready, Set, Go program and how to sign up for alerts.
A complete closure of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests remains in effect. Arizona State Trust Lands in all 15 counties are closed for recreational use.
Snake Fire
The Snake Fire, first reported June 21, is located about seven miles west of Clints Well on the northern edge of West Clear Creek is holding at 130 acres.
Firefighters have built a hand and dozer line around a portion, and continue to seek to expand that line.
The fire received roughly a quarter-inch of rain last week, though weather conditions remain mostly windy and dry. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Backbone Fire
The Backbone fire started by lightning approximately 12 miles west of Pine and Strawberry on June 16 and has burned through 40,855 Acres and is currently at 43 percent containment. This is a full suppression fire.
Rough terrain, limited access, excessive temperatures and single digit humidity have made suppression efforts incredibly difficult for firefighters.
After consulting with fire management teams, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office has moved Strawberry and Hunt Ranch back to a SET status allowing residents to return home late Sunday afternoon. Though the fire danger has not been eliminated, it has been reduced due to recent rains.
The Arizona Department of Transportation will be moving the hard closure from mile post 270 on Highway 87 between Pine and Strawberry to mile post 270.5 Fossil Creek Road and Highway 87. The speed limit from Payson and Pine and again from Pine to Strawberry has been reduced to 45 mph. Due to the significant amount of fire traffic in the area, motorists are asked to use caution while traveling on Highway 87.
Bear Fire
The Bear Fire started by lightning on June 16 about 10 miles south of Hannagan Meadow and has now burned 21,700 acres. Fire crews continue efforts to confine this fire through indirect and direct tactics. Highway 191 is closed is from milepost 176 to milepost 250 on the north. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.
Due to the location, values at risk and available fuels, forest officials have chosen a confine/contain and point protection strategy. Crews are conducting point protection on Highway 191, range improvements, remote cabins, and residential structures. Point protection provides specific preservation of resources and structures from wildfire without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire.
Current fire behavior ranges from smoldering and creeping, to single tree and group torching, running crown fire, and spotting in ponderosa pine with grass and brush.
Horton Fire
Four fires within the Horton Complex merged into one lightning-ignited fire on June 25 and the incident is now the Horton fire. The Horton fire transitioned from a Type-4 organization to a Type-3 complexity fire on June 18.
The Horton Fire has now spanned 11,499 miles with 12 percent containment and 218 personnel.
Active growth and fire behavior with isolated torching along unlined portions of the fire perimeter. There was significant growth along the south side of the fire over the weekend and two areas had significant wind-driven runs of a mile or more. Spotting up to half a mile was observed. Burn out operations between the north side of the fire and control lines continue.
Resources
An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/ provides current smoke information.
InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/
Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests website at www.fs.usda.gov/asnf
The Daily Air Quality Index can be found by visiting Arizona Department of Environmental Quality at azdeq.gov/node/5914; or by downloading the Air Arizona mobile app on your smartphone at azdeq.gov/airaz.
