NAVAJO COUNTY—The Independent has been following a number of criminal cases pending in Navajo County and provides an update on some of them, below. It might be noted that many high-interest cases are in the pretrial stage and nothing much has happened in them. However, two cases that have been in the news have resolved. Anyone who has not concluded his or her case is presumed by law to be innocent.
Thomas Michael Burress
Burress, 30, a former Navajo County juvenile probation officer, pleaded guilty on February 2 to all three felony charges for having sexual conduct with a minor, a 15-year-old girl who was in the juvenile jail at the time, now called the “Respite Center.” He was sentenced in June. The acts, committed on September 20, 2021, were partially caught on the jail cam, although Burress was careful to direct the victim to a “blind spot” in the camera’s field, according to court records. Burress is a veteran, formerly a sergeant in the Army. He has no prior felony convictions, has a young child, is remorseful about his conduct and cooperated with investigators.
The plea agreement called for no less than 10 years on probation and he was sentenced to standard probation and sex offender probation. He will have to register as a sex offender and provide a DNA sample to authorities to be kept in a database for future investigations.
Kristopher Lee Millican
Millican, 37, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and burglary, but all the charges have since been dismissed; the reason given by the prosecutor is the dismissal would be in the “interest of justice.”
The case started on January 14. According to NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman, deputies responded that day to a home in the 3800 block of Dia Estrella Road near Snowflake in reference to a shooting. Two victims were taken to a hospital. One of the victims told deputies that the person involved was known to them as “Kris.” Authorities named one Kristopher Lee Millican 37, of Snowflake, as a person of interest. A press release urged the public not to confront Millican because he was believed to be armed and dangerous.
The next day, Millican turned himself in to The Snowflake/Taylor police and he was booked into the Navajo County Jail; bond was set at $100,000. In March, his court-appointed lawyer asked the court to modify Millican’s release conditions because within the last month, Millican had been “air-vacced” to the Valley for treatment of a seizure disorder. The attorney claimed that Millican was not given his medication for a week after he was booked, that his family had “personally” taken his prescriptions to the jail, but Millican claimed that he “should not be taking some of the medications the jail is forcing him to take,” according to the motion.
The state opposed the motion and asked the court to set a hearing to hear from the victims who opposed the motion as well. The court’s electronic docket does not indicate how the judge ruled on the motion but it doesn’t look like it went anywhere because a month later, Millican’s counsel asked for a “furlough” out of jail to get medical treatment. The court denied that request observing that the jail is responsible for the medical care of inmates.
Then on May 23, the prosecutor filed the motion to dismiss the case which the court granted. The reason given for the dismissal was “in the interest of justice” but the details are unknown. An email to the county attorney’s office seeking comment went unanswered by press time. The lack of comment isn’t unusual because the case was dismissed “without prejudice” meaning that it can be re-filed within seven years and there are ethical proscriptions that prevent prosecutors from commenting on cases under certain circumstances.
In other high interest cases, nothing much has happened; for example:
Shawn Chock
Accused murderer Shawn Chock is charged with a number of serious felonies after allegedly driving his truck in to a crowd of bicycle riders during the Bike the Bluff race in Show Low in June, 2021, killing one man. He is being held in the Navajo County Jail pending trial, and the only noteworthy court activity thus far is the state’s allegation that Chock had “huffed” (inhaled) a computer cleaning chemical while or before driving into the racers. His next court date is October 4.
Show Low Lake Beating case
Also in the Navajo County Superior Court, felony charges allege that three former students of Blue Ridge High School conspired to lure a young man to Show Low Lake, and then assaulted him. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and was treated in a Valley hospital. The matter has been the subject of at least one demonstration at the school and also the subject of a case against the alleged victim in the Pinetop Justice Court. That court has issued a restraining order prohibiting the victim from having contact with a young man who’s since been charged in the conspiracy.
The defendants, Easton Denton, Cael Stewart, Emily Fogle and their families have since relocated to other states. Fogle’s mother Lisa was charged with hindering prosecution. All have been released under court supervision until the case concludes. All have hired separate attorneys and the court docket shows routine notices of disclosures and motions allowing summer travel. In Denton’s case, an effort to have the case heard by the juvenile court (Denton was 16 at the time at issue) was unsuccessful. Their next court date is August 8
The Independent will update these and other cases as details become available.
