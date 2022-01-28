Northern Arizona lawmakers have taken the lead in proposing additional restrictions on voting.
State Sen. Wendy Rogers and state Rep. Walt Blackman are among the lawmakers who have insisted the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” and who are now proposing new restrictions on voting.
Rep. Blackman (R-Snowflake) has introduced HB 2059, which would raise penalties for elections violations, including electioneering within 75 feet of the polling place and making it a felony instead of a misdemeanor to vote in a county in which you don’t live.
Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) has submitted SB 1058 to ban drive through voting and any placement of ballot drop boxes except in official elections facilities. She also introduced SB 1027 to establish a Bureau of Elections in the governor’s office to investigate election fraud.
The three bills are among more than two dozen bills introduced to regulate elections.
Rogers and Blackman have both vocally supported the unproven claim that the 2020 election was decided by fraudulent votes.
A dozen Arizona court cases failed to find any evidence of fraud that would have affected the election results. A Maricopa County audit of the votes cast found no evidence of a significant number of improperly cast votes. A $5 million election audit ordered by the Arizona Senate and funded mostly by supporters of former President Donald Trump ultimately concluded that President Biden’s roughly 11,000 vote winning margin was actually 300 votes greater than the official count.
Biden won the national popular vote by about 7 million. However, his margin was wafer thin in five swing states like Arizona. Repeated recounts, audits and court cases in those swing states have failed to turn up enough improper votes to change the outcome in any of those states.
Nonetheless, many Republicans have embraced the unproven assertion that hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes were cast, leading to a host of new laws that would make it harder to vote and increase the penalties for casting improper ballots.
Prospects for passage of many of the bills may hinge on the position of Republican Rep. Paul Boyer, who has said he will not vote for bills that eliminate mail-in voting. Republicans control the House by a single vote – and most of the elections bills face the unanimous opposition of House Democrats.
Blackman, then-Sen. Sylvia Allen and Rep. Brenda Barton all signed a letter last year claiming widespread voting irregularities justified awarding the state’s electoral votes to Trump instead of Biden. Nonetheless, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Republican State Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs all certified the election results.
Globe Rep. David Cook also signed the letter, but told the Arizona Republic that he had changed his mind. “I think legislators have their responsibility to govern and when it comes to elections, I trust the voters.”
Cook has said he’ll run in the redrawn state legislative District 7, which includes Rim Country and the White Mountains, as well as a portion of Flagstaff.
Sen. Kelly Townsend (R-Mesa) also signed the letter and has been outspoken in insisting the election was fraudulent. As chair of the Senate Committee on Government she will determine whether the election law changes get a hearing.
Some Republicans have proposed doing away with mail-in voting, used by 90% of Arizona voters.
One proposal would have allowed the Legislature on a majority vote to revoke the Secretary of State’s Certification of election results prior to inauguration day. Other bills would make it a felony to turn in the mail-in ballots of family members, raise the threshold for recounts, ban photography near the polls, require county officials to approve election-related lawsuit settlements and require county election procedures to conform to state law.
The dozens of bills introduced this year come on top of several measures adopted last year, including a ban on collecting the ballots of others and turning them into elections officials and removing people from the early voting list if they haven’t voted in the last two election cycles.
Other Republican led efforts in the current session to increase elections security in ways that will make it harder and more expensive to vote include:
• SB 1056: Imposes misdemeanor criminal charges on anyone who “misplaces” a ballot, which is defined as any ballots not counted in the initial tally at the voting center. The ballots would not be counted when they show up.
• SB 1055: Imposes criminal penalties and third-party contractors that help conduct elections if they “maliciously” tamper with ballots or fail to reject mail-in ballots that don’t include a voter’s signature. The Senate’s contractor, Cyber Ninjas, claimed 50,000 ballots had “problems,” although the Maricopa County audit found fewer than 100 ballots out of 2.1 million showed any potential evidence for fraud or double counting. The bill would also require people who vote in federal elections — like for president or congress — to show the same photo ID identification at the polls as required by the state for state elections.
• HB 2023: would make ballot images available and searching by voting precinct to the public after an election, without information that would identify individual voters.
• HB 2080: would require hand counts of ballots. The measure is intended to alleviate concerns about manipulation of voting machines, although several studies have shown that the machine counts are more accurate than hand-counts.
• HB2041: would impose numerous new requirements for the paper counties use to print ballots, including things like “watermarking, secure holographic foil, security links, invisible ultraviolet microtext” and other anti-fraud measures, which would make ballots much more expensive. The measure comes in the wake of Trump Advisor Roger Stone’s claim that North Korean boats were delivering fake ballots, a claim that has never been verified. But it accounts for the Cyber Ninja’s search for ballots containing bamboo fibers during its controversial audit.
Here is a clear statement. Any politician that makes it harder for we citizens to vote will lose mine. Guaranteed.
