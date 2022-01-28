The culture wars got going a soon as the state legislature convened, with bills introduced to limit discussions of gender identity in school and restrict transgender medical treatments.
District 6 Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) took the lead a bill to criminalize medical treatment for minors seeking sex change procedures. Rogers represents Rim Country and the White Mountains and remains one of the most successful fundraisers in the state legislature.
SB1130 would categories any “gender transition” treatment of a minor or vulnerable adult as “abuse,” subject to prosecution.
The banned therapies would include puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery, but includes exceptions for intersex individuals, people whose bodies fall outside the normal female/male attributes when it comes to genitals or internal sexual organs.
About one in every 250 adults consider themselves transgender – which means they don’t identify with the sexual identity they were assigned at birth, according to a study published in the American Journal of Public Health. That works out to about 1 million Americans — but it’s a still-debated estimate. The number has risen in the past decade, with growing tolerance for transgender identities and issues.
Other bills introduced to prevent or restrict transgender therapies or discussion in schools include:
• SB 1165: Prevents transgender student athletes from participating in any sport different from their birth-certificate sex identity.
• HB 2011: Requires parent consent for any student who wants to join school groups or clubs “involving sexuality, gender or gender identity.”
• HB 2161: Requires health providers and schools to notify parents any time a minor seeks or expresses a desire to change their sex.
• HB 2292: Requires birth certificates to to “indicate the individual's sex as either male or female.”
• HB 2293: Would force public school employees to use gendered pronouns for students only according to the sex listed on their birth certificates, and would penalize them for doing otherwise.
• HB 2294: Requires “a document issued by any agency, board, commission or department of this state that is required by law to indicate an individual's sex” to “only indicate the individual's sex as either male or female.”
• HB 2314: Bans trans people in public schools from using the bathrooms and changing facilities appropriate to their gender, and creates a structure for individuals to sue public schools if they share a single-sex space with a trans person.
• SB 1045: Requires school counselors and nurses to report trans students to their parents and bans virtually all transition care for minors, including puberty blockers, threatening healthcare providers with a class 4 felony for prescribing them.
• SB 1046: Targets transgender student athletes, banning “students of the male sex” from school sports “designated for females, women, or girls.” The bill would allow students who feel wronged by the presence of their trans peers to seek damages against their school.
• SB 1138: Bars health care professionals from providing or making referrals for “gender transition procedures to any individual who is under eighteen years of age.”
Is this even an issue? There percent of the population is less than 0.38%. In fact the only transgender rep on DC is MTG.
