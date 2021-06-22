The Arizona Legislature last week rushed to set aside $100 million to deal with wildfires, as hundreds of thousands of acres smolder and fresh fires break out daily.
Lawmakers dipped into the state’s multi-billion-dollar surplus to approve $75 million to fight wildfires and a meager $25 million to prevent future fires on the state’s dense, dry, overstocked watersheds.
However, the measure didn’t address the desperate need for policies that would make it economical for a revived timber industry to thin millions of acres on which a century of mismanagement has increased tree densities from about 50 per acre to more like 1,000 per acre.
The Arizona Corporation Commission more than a year ago balked at requiring power companies to generate 60 to 90 megawatts of electricity from burning wood slash and biomass from thinning projects. Such a mandate would have made it economically possible for loggers to thin 50,000 acres annually.
The 4-Forests Restoration Initiative has been virtually stalled for the past decade for lack of a market for the biomass that makes up half the material removed to reduce wildfire risk and restore forest health. The Forest Service has spent more than a year tinkering with the last set of bids, trying to find a formula that would enable loggers to thin the forest, make money, dramatically reduce wildfire risk — and not require a taxpayer subsidy.
ACC Chairman Lea Marquez Peterson was a strong advocate for the biomass mandate during the election, but the commission has not revisited the issue since her election. The 4FRI backers have struggled to find contractors willing to sign a 20-year contract, mostly for lack of a market for the biomass.
Nonetheless, the $100 million appropriation represents a huge increase in state commitment to reducing wildfire risk, even on the 9 million acres in the state land trust. The Yarnell Fire — which killed 19 firefighters — burned mostly on state-owned land that hadn’t been thinned or burned in 50 years. Even then, the legislature rejected an effort by Rep. Brenda Barton (R-Payson) to set aside $25 million for fire prevention projects.
HB2001 came out of a special session intended mostly to strike a deal on the stalled state budget. The state has a $2 to $4 billion surplus, thanks to a stronger than expected pandemic economy and billions in federal stimulus aid. Gov. Doug Ducey has proposed using most of that surplus to pay for a big, permanent decrease in the state’s income tax, while cutting school funding as a result of the statewide enrollment decline of about 50,000 during the pandemic.
The fires hit home with the legislature. House Speaker Rusty Bowers lost his family cabin at Top of the World near Globe. Rep. David Cook (R-Globe) lost about three quarters of his ranch land and about $1 million in infrastructure to the Telegraph Fire — now covering more than 240,000 acres after merging with the Mescal Fire. Cook was the key Republican vote that prevented approval of the $12.5 billion state budget, including the nearly $2 billion income tax cut.
The state Division of Forestry will decide how to spend the $100 million, with most of it going straight to the cost of fighting the fires currently burning across the state. Arizona’s in the midst of a historic drought as well as a record-setting heat wave, with temperatures topping 118 in Phoenix and 100 in Payson and even the White Mountains. Firefighters are reduced to praying that wet monsoon storms will replace the current dry-lightning storms sometime in the next week or two.
The federal government in recent years has spent $3 billion annually fighting forest fires, with a rise in average temperatures and an ongoing drought increasing the fire season in the west by about 78 days, according to the National Association of State Foresters.
The state has in the past offered a dribble of grants to help towns and counties develop evacuation plans and thin thickets of brush in and around towns. The Payson Ranger District of the Tonto National Forest has worked for the past decade to snag year-end federal money to thin areas around Rim Country communities. The effort has cost millions, but created 50,000 acres worth of fire breaks around most forested communities.
However, most towns and counties have remained slow to adopt protective measures recommended by wildfire experts. Payson’s one of the only towns in Rim Country or the White Mountains with a comprehensive Firewise code requiring property owners to clear thickets of brush. Such Firewise clearing project prevent the ember storm from even a distant wildfire from setting whole blocks on fire – with flames spreading from house to house through uncleared thickets.
No towns of counties in the Rim Country or White Mountains have adopted comprehensive Wildlands Urban Interface building codes, to fire harden homes and businesses and reduce the spread of flames from an ember storm. Prescott and Flagstaff have both adopted WUI codes, which studies who greatly increase the odds a community will survive a wildfire while not significantly increasing the cost of new construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.