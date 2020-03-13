SHOW LOW — The Show Low City Council selected councilor John Leech Jr. to fill the remainder of Rennie Crittenden’s term left vacant when he passed away in January.
The council needed to fill the vacancy which led to a February announcement inviting interested parties to submit resumes and letters of interest by Feb. 28.
Jon Adams, Brandt Clark, Ray Duran, Jack Latham, John Leech, Jr. and Dawn Wilson were the six applicants considered during the March 10 special meeting.
During the meeting the council voted to appoint Brandt Clark, long-time Show Low resident, to fill Leech Jr.’s term until it expires on the first Tuesday in Dec. 2022.
John Leech Jr. will fill Crittenden’s seat until December 1, 2020.
John Leech Jr. and Brandt Clark will be sworn in during the Tuesday, March 17 regular council meeting.
“Both men are well-qualified to continue the city’s reputation for excellence and conservative budgeting,” said City Manager Ed Muder.
There will still be three council seats and the mayor’s seat up for grabs in the primary election in August. They are currently held by Connie Kakavas, Gene Kelley, John Leech Jr. and Mayor Daryl Seymore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.