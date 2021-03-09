SHOW LOW — What could be better that reading underwater in an ocean with whales, sharks, turtles, fish and mermaids swimming about? And what better way to honor Read Across America week (Mar. 1-5) if you are an elementary school student?
Depending on your point of view, reading with pirates might certainly be better than reading in the ocean. Pirates and their treasure-filled ships was all the rage in the the library at Whipple Ranch Elementary.
Now, it's the underwater reading in the ocean.
It’s a bit of a “given” that school librarians love books and want to spread their enthusiasm for reading with their students. But, many a librarian is known for their creativity in the classroom.
Librarian Cindy Price is always there - ready to create the next magical theme inside the Whipple Ranch Elementary library.
Price changes the school library theme every few months and it’s an overhaul of imagery like you’ve never seen. She shares the fun and keeps the kids interested by inviting “guest readers” from the community.
The ocean scenery inside the library was created by Price and her supporters who donate funds or supplies. Currently the library ceiling is decorated with inflatable sharks, whales, fish, jellyfish and silhouettes of sea turtles, mermaids and other sea creatures.
How to get from the ship to the jungle
"Years ago we were 'Reading in the Tiki Room' like Disneyland," explains Price about how the various library themes have emerged. "Then we snuck onto a pirate ship to 'Search for Reading Treasure".
Then, a big shark came and took a bite out of our their ship causing it to sink. When that happened, students in the library became "Underwater readers."
"So right now our library is full of sea creatures and books about them too," said Price. "Very soon we will walk out of the ocean to a Jungle and forest and learn how to be "Wild About Reading."
She also says that the students talk with her and pitch ideas or stories about what's going to happen next in their magical library.
"That is how I start to plan the next library theme," said Price. "Our staff supports me and delights on seeing the changes from year to year with each major theme staying for about two years."
Guest readers
Last Wednesday, the Independent was invited to observe Read Across America guests.
Show Low City Mayor John Leech Jr. read the book “Harry in Trouble” by Barbara Ann Porte to Mrs. Endfield and Mrs. Encarnacion’s second grade classes. The book is about a boy who is upset about losing his library card three times.
Following the mayor, a crew from Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District spent time with a first grade class.
“The school looks like a school from hall to hall, but when you step down the second grade hallway is open to a whole new world. It’s like stepping in another world like when you are reading a really good book and you get lost in it,” said Price. “The world around them fades away.”
In college, I took lots of theater classes and my favorite part was doing set direction,” said Price.
She says she wants to create environments that the kids will enjoy so that they ultimately want to linger in the library.
Price receives some children’s books for the Whipple Ranch Library from friends, family and community members as well as school budget. If you are interested in supporting the library or being a guest reader, contact cindy.price@showlow.education or the SLUSD district office at 928-537-6001.
Library guest readers
Price and the SLUSD extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the follow past and present guest readers.
Readers include Show Low City Mayor John Leech Jr., Show Low USD Career and Technical Education Director and children's book author Dr. Brian Taylor, SLUSD Superintendent Shad Housley, Princess Butterfly from Amber & Co., healthcare professional Maggie Price, children's book illustrator Sharon Butler, Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District crew, local fire safety educator Mrs. Dousefire, TMFMD Community Risk Manager, Mrs. Brady, Mike Brady, Kim Seaman, Julie Walker, Jim Price, Show Low High School Principal Ben Marchant and C Shift & A Shift.
