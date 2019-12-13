Linda Cedarblade named WMAR's Realtor of the Year

WHITE MOUNTAINS — The White Mountain Association of Realtors (WMAR) truly surprised their Realtor of the Year at their Nov. 14 annual event at Hon-Dah. Her husband was told that morning that she would be the one, but she didn’t have a clue – not until they started revealing some facts about their choice for 2019 – and then, the fourth clue was a dead give-away, she knew they were talking about her – Linda Cedarblade, owner and designated broker of Cedar Ridge Real Estate is WMAR’s Realtor of the Year.
Sitting in her chair next to her husband, Tom Cedarblade at the dinner, Linda Cedarblade was following the place mat in front of her which had the evening’s agenda printed on it. Going down the list and reading it over she came to Realtor of the Year. Next to it was Amy Johnson’s name. She said she turned to her husband and whispered, “Amy Johnson is Realtor of the Year.” He replied, “Yeah, I like Amy.” What she was not thinking was that Johnson was Realtor of the Year last year and the previous winner is the one who has the pleasure of introducing their successor.
Keeping the audience in suspense, Johnson gave some clues as she was leading up to the climactic moment and Linda Cedarblade listened. The first clue was that the agent loved hiking, and yes, Cedarblade loves hiking; second, the agent loved to fish. Though Cedarblade loves to fish she assumed it was a man since most women she knows do not like to fish. Next, the agent loves to prospect for gold. That one got Cedarblade’s attention because she and her husband joined a club here to prospect for gold. Then, the next clue was the zinger – Johnson said the agent is President of the White Mountain Business Owner’s Roundtable. Now she knew for sure, they were describing her.
“I was floored,” said Cedarblade. “It was so nice; real refreshing that my peers did this for me. It made me feel really good. And, afterward I was thinking how nice it is living in such a beautiful place with such great people — buyers, sellers and colleagues.”
Not only is Cedarblade the WMAR’s Realtor of the Year but she has committed to serving the organization for four years. This year she served as its first vice president, in 2020 she will be vice president, in 2021 she will be president and in 2022 will end her commitment as past president – assisting the new president.
How does someone get to be Realtor of the Year? Cedarblade explained that your peers nominate you. All the members of WMAR can nominate someone. Once that is done, all the past Realtors of the year come together and go through all of the nominations and choose one person.
Cedarblade possesses all the things that are considered when deciding on the person to whom the honor and title will be bestowed — she is fully engaged in real estate and she is involved in the community. In fact, interviewing her had to wait until she finished ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.
When her nephew called her from California some time back and requested she mentor him as a Realtor, she told him up front that she was in the office each day from 8 a.m. and staying until 5 p.m. She said she told him, “We are in it to win it. It is not a part time job.”
Tom Cedarblade had sold a company in California before they came to the Mountain. They had spent time traveling around the country in a big RV having fun and collecting stamps from each state. They came to Phoenix afterward and though they could pretty-much live anywhere they wanted, she told her husband she wanted to stay in Arizona. She started searching for places to live and the White Mountains kept coming up. She asked her husband if he had heard of it and he revealed fond memories as a kid coming to the Mountain and a friend pulling him behind their Bronco on Hwy 260 in the snow. The next step was to visit the Mountain. She loved it – being from California it reminded her of Big Bear, which she loved – except it was “a larger spread.”
They came to Show Low in 2004 and bought 27 acres. A few months after their arrival, Tom’s mother, a Realtor, came up and he and his mother decided they should build a subdivision. Cedarblade said she wasn’t really into it at the time – they had after all retired and “it felt like we were jumping in again,” she explained. But, she knew if they were going to sell homes she would need to get a real estate license and once started, she enjoyed it.
When Tom’s mother left the Mountain she petitioned early to become a broker, three years to the day. The broker’s license enabled her to run the company on her own.
“I did not anticipate all of this,” explained Cedarblade. “The nice thing is I really feel that we — meaning my agents and myself — help people. A lot of people are skeptical of real estate agents and categorize them like ambulance chasers. We go to school, we have continuing education and fight for our client’s rights. They may not know what we do, but we know what we do. We are taking care of their needs and keeping them on track.
“I give my clients a disclosure form – we give them that and other forms,” she continued, “not to scare them but I tell them you need to disclose all about your home; this will keep you out of court. If they should say you didn’t tell me about this or that, you can let can show (them) that you did let them know and you signed it. We are the gatekeepers. Our Realtors are good people.”
Cedarblade recognizes that being in a small town, Realtors are “tight knit.”
“We just pick up the phone and have a conversation with them,” said Cedarblade. “Ninety-nine percent of your negotiations with real estate is communication. You have to pick up the phone and talk to the other agent, not email.”
While ringing the Salvation Army Bell, Cedarblade was thinking how “generous” people are to talk to you. She said that many places people don’t look you in the eye when you are ringing the bell because they don’t have money to put in, but here, they stop and chat with you. She also recounted a story of a man who passed her kettle and she wished him a Merry Christmas. He told her he didn’t know if it would be a Merry Christmas or not – he went on to tell her that this year his daughter and wife were killed in the same automobile accident and he lost two brothers this year and last week, lost a sister.
Like you can in the White Mountains, she said to him, “Come here and let me give you a hug.”
“I thought, “We all have our trials, but look at this guy. I am so blessed.” That’s the real Linda Cedarblade, White Mountain Realtor’s Association Realtor of the Year.
