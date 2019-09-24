SHOW LOW — Over 60 athletes, ages 6 and under, competed in the annual Itty Bitty Olympics on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Show Low City Park.
Hosted by Jill Tinkel — State Farm Insurance Agent and the City of Show Low, there was something for every age and skill set. All the athletes received a free bear backpack filled with treats in Olympic style swag.
From toddler to tornado, the kids were up, down, over, under with their eyes on the finish line.
An obstacle course with mini hurdles, a balance beam, crawl tunnel and a variety of jumps kept the adults running as they tried to follow their kids. There was also a T-ball toss, track running race, soccer ball kick and a whole lotta energy.
