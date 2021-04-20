SHOW LOW - Kids and adults were ready to play ball in their new uniforms at the 2021 combined Little League season event Saturday. The combined Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside players were not able to play last year due to COVID-19.

Tball.JPG

Members of the Linden Valley Arena T-Ball team looked ready to play ball in their new uniforms at the 2021 combined Little League season event Saturday. The combined Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside players were not able to play last year due to COVID-19.
board.JPG
hug.JPG

Arizona Diamondback mascot Baxter hugs a Show Low little leaguer Saturday at the opening ceremonies of the 2021 season in Show Low City Park.
first pitch.JPG

Show Low Mayor John Leech Jr. throws out the first pitch to open the 2021 Show Low/Pinetop-Lakeside Little League season.
Baxter best.JPG

Arizona Diamondback mascot Baxter made an appearance Saturday at the opening ceremonies of the 2021 Show Low Little League Season. The event featured 520 combined Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside players.
Mayors.JPG

Show Low Mayor John Leech Jr. and Pinetop-Lakeside Mayor Stephanie Irwin helped to kick of the 2021 combined Little League season Saturday. The event featured 520 combined Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside players who we not able to play last year due to COVID-19. 
colors.JPG

Members of the National Guard presented the colors to start the 2021 combined Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside Little League season Saturday. The event featured 520 combined Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside players who we not able to play last year due to COVID-19. 

Reach the Editor at jheadley@wmicentral.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.