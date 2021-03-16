SNOWFLAKE — Plan A was dismal, so Snowflake needed to go to Plan B or go home from the state basketball playoffs.
Whatever works.
The third-seeded Lobos held off a hard-charging and rugged No. 6 Florence for a 45-39 victory Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the 3A state tournament.
The one-loss Lobos were held to a season-low in scoring, were suffering offensively with their top scorer, Stewart West, stymied by suffocating double- and triple-man traps by the relentless Gophers, especially in the frenetic second half, but survived to improve to 17-1.
It was certainly not how coach Andy Wood had drawn up the game plan beforehand. The Lobos were averaging 65.6 points per game, led by West’s 17.5 season scoring clip. On Saturday he was held to seven.
“Our offensive game struggled for sure, and we’ve got a lot of work to do there,” Wood said. “We’ve got to figure out how to get Stewart more involved when they’ve got a big, physical kid. They just shoved him, shoved him and shoved him tonight and he felt that but the other guys stepped up.”
Literal snowflakes greeted the Gophers’ bus about two hours before the 7 p.m. tipoff, but inside the gym they encountered a storm of another sort. A first-quarter deficit continued to grow as Snowflake converted after a bevy of missed shots and turnovers that garnered the Lobos a 16-5 lead.
This occurred despite the Gophers taking a 3-0 first-minute lead on Malik Payton’s long range shot. Florence, which finished 12-6, did not score again until the 1:34 mark of the period. Payton scored a game-high 15 points, including another trey and nine total points in the final period.
The defensive-minded Gophers burrowed out of this pit by outscoring the Lobos 10-4 and 10-6 with halftime in between.
“We did a pretty good job,” Florence coach David Silvas said. “We kind of slowed them down after their burst, their big explosion in the first quarter. I would say that it worked, but eventually it wasn’t enough. We definitely practiced it and my guys did what they were supposed to do. They did everything we talked about and practiced and practiced.”
Trailing by eight at the half, Florence cut the margin to four entering the final period. The Gophers pulled even twice, at 29 and 36 points, the second tie created by a three-pointer by Kaleb Brunner at 2:20 on the clock.
But Snowflake took control from there with its board work and more Florence turnovers and fouls. Ryson Stuart, who scored a team-high nine points, gave the Lobos’ a four-point cushion by making two rim-friendly free throws at 1:21. West and Gannon Larson each sunk two more free throws while Payton kept the Gophers close with his second trey at 40 seconds remaining before Larson’s shots.
While the Lobos had an off night offensively, Wood said he was proud of the defensive effort.
“We held a very high-powered offense with some great shooters and great athletes to 39 points,” he said “and 45 points is very low-scoring for us. To keep that team to 39 points. …”
In the semifinals, Snowflake will host No. 7 seed Fountain Hills (14-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.