SHOW LOW – In July 2020 Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis with 14,652 offices nationwide, renewed their 2016 commitment to the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s by raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The White Mountain Team, small but mighty, put on their walking shoes last Saturday, Oct. 24, and managed to add $1,655 to the fund.
Edward Jones became the first presenting sponsor for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in 2016. They raised $25 million dollars. In July this year, the company renewed their support by committing to raise another $25 million over the next five years.
Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative brain disease and the most common form of dementia. Dementia is not a specific disease itself, but an overall term that describes a group of symptoms.
The Alzheimer’s organization reports that Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and in 2020 an estimated 5.8 million Americans who are 65 years of age and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. Eighty percent are age 75 or older and two-thirds of those are women.
Without the development of a medical breakthrough to prevent, cure or slow Alzheimer’s, the Alzheimer’s Association estimates that by 2050, the number of people age 65 and older with the disease may grow to a projected 13.8 million.
Philanthropy News Digest reported that “Edward Jones will fund efforts to enhance care and support programs for Alzheimer's patients, provide educational materials to Edward Jones clients and associates, and advance critical research. The total commitment of $50 million over ten years is the largest ever pledged by a corporate partner to the Alzheimer's Association.”
Over 600 communities across the country participate in the Alzheimer's fundraising walks each year. With COVID-19 having interrupted many events this year, the White Mountain Team created their own safe walking group to raise funds. Members from the offices of Edward Jones financial advisors’ David Knox and Chris McDaniel and their office staff Carol Axford and Jeanne Rova, along with some of McDaniel’s family members, and Solterra Senior Living’s Sue Campbell, managed to raise their funds with just a two mile local walk on one of the Mountain’s windiest days. Cali, Campbell's dog, also joined in the walk.
Anyone is able to contribute to the cause to support those who walked. Donation information can be found at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2020/AZ. The White Mountain Team No. is 641510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.