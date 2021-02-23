SHOW LOW — Civil Air Patrol’s Show Low Composite Squadron 210, held its fifth blood drive on Feb. 1-2, resulting in 39 units of blood donated.
The blood donation center was set up at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907 in Show Low and was operated by the American Red Cross.
Cadets and adult members of the squadron supported the drive with a scheduled rotation of people to staff the event.
Cadet Airman James Hardy, a first-year cadet, said, “I am so excited to be able to support our community in this way.”
Cadets aided the public by checking in donors. Adult members of the squadron took temperatures and monitored the area to ensure the safety of all concerned.
“In addition to our members who worked at this blood drive, I also want to thank VFW Post 9907 for its support of this vital mission,” said Lt. Col. Carol Schaubschlager, squadron commander.
The squadron anticipates hosting another blood drive in the March-April time frame and will announce the dates when it is scheduled.
The COVID-19-related emergency blood donation effort is currently one of the longest-running missions among the many Civil Air Patrol humanitarian relief efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and is also the longest Arizona Wing mission ever and the wing’s largest single mission since World War II.
To date, more than 2,000 units of blood have been donated.
Acting as a Total Force partner and the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, CAP helps authorities rapidly respond to non-military threats domestically in a defense support of civil authorities capacity to save lives, relieve suffering, prevent property damage and provide humanitarian assistance.
About Civil Air Patrol
Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a valued member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and 1,944 small unmanned aircraft systems.
It performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search-and-rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 82 lives annually.
CAP’s 60,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.
Operating as a nonprofit organization, CAP also plays a leading role in STEM/aerospace education, and its members serve as mentors to about 25,000 young people participating in CAP’s cadet programs.
Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.
For more information on the local squadron, contact Schaubschlager at 661-805-1079 or visit www.showlow.cap.gov.
