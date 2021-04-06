SHOW LOW — Alison Hearn is not just any eighth grader who can boast a 3.9 grade point average at the Sequoia Village charter school in Linden.
She is part of the Show Low Police Department Jr. Cadets program and was recently presented with the prestigious Character Counts for Nobleness award through the Sequoia Village charter school.
She is also a survivor.
Alie, as her friends call her, is about to embark on a journey to become a physician.
At just 15 years old, she knows how she wants to spend her life — helping others.
Even when in kindergarten she expressed interest in becoming a physician, said Ashlie, her mom.
“One day I asked her what she wanted to be when she grows up, and she said a doctor,” Ashlie said.
Apparently Alie meant it and is now carrying through.
Not surprising knowing how focused she is when her mind is set.
Part of her beginning in that journey is her 2021 nomination by her Sequoia Village teacher Rocky Merrill to attend the 2021 Jr. National Young Leaders Conference in the nation’s capital to be held this summer on June 12-17, June 19-24, June 26-July 1, July 10-15, July 17-22 and July 24-29.
Tuition alone is $2,495, not to mention the costs of lodging, food, airfare to and from Washington D.C. and transportation costs getting around the capital.
That is why Alie needs to raise $4,000 by the end of this April.
Her attendance at the 2021 Jr. National Leaders Conference depends on raising the money because like most families these days, budgets are tight and coming up with an extra $4,000 is no small task.
“I am investing every dollar I can of my own money to make sure I do not miss out on this unique experience, and I am taking on extra jobs (yard work, babysitting, dog walking and any odd job that comes her way on weekends) to raise the funds I need,” Allie stated in a pamphlet asking local business owners if they would care to donate to her cause.
Part of the program of activities and learning experiences Alie will be part of, if she can go, will include joining students from across the country at “an experiential” Leadership for Pediatrician Career Exploration Program.
“Attending this program will allow me to further my interest in pediatrics and reach my goals of becoming a pediatrician,” Alie wrote the a pamphlet.
Allie visited the Independent offices a few weeks ago and agreed to have her story told in the hopes that she would be able to raise the still needed $3,280 to get there.
Anyone who cares to donate to Allie’s needs can do so by calling her mom at 928-369-8961 or by donating online using her Envision Student ID 926916-102113572 at envisionexperience.com or by email at JrNYLC@envisionexperience.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.