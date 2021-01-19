SHOW LOW — The Show Low City Council voted to award an agreement with a local family to renovate the BMX Track at Nikolaus Homestead Park in Show Low.
The initial discussion with Josh and Whitney Bagge of Show Low took place in August 2020 and were followed by a Sept. 1 City Council study session.
The dirt bike track, originally constructed in 2010, operated successfully for over seven years.
When BMX USA revised its sanctioned race standards, no other official races were able to be held in Show Low.
Josh and Whitney Bagge, relatively new to the White Mountains, spoke before the council to share their vision for the park and what they hoped to accomplish by partnering with the city of Show Low.
The couple has three boys, ages 9, 6 and 2 years old. They also have a 1-year-old.
“When we moved here we were ice skating three times a week,” said Whitney.
“The kids need something to do. Josh ran a dirt bike track for a long time where we used to live so he has a lot of experience in this.”
Whitney said that their idea was to redo the track and make it larger for the community and provide another way for their kids to make friends.
“It was a big family sport for us,” said Whitney. We were really involved as well as Grandma and Grandpa and the kids’ nephews and nieces. The track is not really a money-maker for us; we just want our kids to be active.”
One of the goals for the track is to bring it up to the standards for sanctioned racing.
The standards changed some time ago so the track requires renovation to make it eligible again. The ultimate goal is to be able to hold, large sanctioned BMX races said the Bagges.
A request for proposals (RFP) was prepared and advertised and a proposal was received from the Bagge family through their nonprofit organization, Show Low BMX, LLC.
The family’s proposal included commitments to reconstruct and operate the BMX track as well as provide insurance.
Built into the partnership is a commitment from the city of Show Low to assist with construction.
Initial funding will be approximately $50,000 to $75,000 with some of those costs shared between the Bagge family and the city of Show Low.
“I know I’m pretty excited about it,” said Mayor John Leech Jr.
“We appreciate this partnership and are looking forward to this project,” said Councilor Connie Kakavas.
“I’m excited for the kids and I thank you for coming to the city about it,” said newly elected Councilor Dawn Wilson.
