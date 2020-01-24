SNOWFLAKE — Police, fire personnel and emergency dispatchers from throughout Navajo and Apache counties gathered together Jan. 9 at the NPC performing arts center in Snowflake for a public safety training symposium.
The symposium, hosted by the Northeastern Arizona Fire Chief’s Association (NAFCA) in cooperation with the Northern Arizona Police Association (NAPA), included presentations by Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell and Las Vegas Metro Police Lieutenant Bobby Chamberlain on the Las Vegas mass shooting incident of almost two years ago; their planning, operations on the scene and the lessons learned from that event.
Additionally, a presentation by Jason Schechterle, formerly of the Phoenix Police Department who was badly burned in a tragic accident in the early 2000’s. Officer Schechterle shared a vivid recounting of the incident he was involved with and then gave the audience his perspective on overcoming adversity and learning to embrace your challenges.
“It was a great opportunity for our local firefighters and police officers to come together to hear from nationally recognized speakers. Our intention is to learn from the experience, and in some cases mistakes, of others so that we can serve our communities better. We have already had conversations with some of our local partners in law enforcement to talk about how we can better coordinate our operational deployment during crisis situations,” said Chief Bryan Savage of the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District.
Fire departments and police agencies from around the world are working to develop strategies to respond to new and evolving threats. Whether it involves terrorism, domestic terrorism, hazardous materials, or just one troubled person with a weapon, police and firefighters must work together to protect the public, eliminate the threat, and treat the victims as quickly as possible while providing for their own safety.
Having the opportunity to evaluate an incident like the Las Vegas shooting where 59 people died is an important tool for first responders. While a tragic event may look different in the communities of the White Mountains than what occurred in Las Vegas, our firefighters and police officers need to be prepared for almost anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.