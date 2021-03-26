APACHE-SITGREAVES NATIONAL FORESTS — A 68-year-old local man was killed after a tree fell on him that he and another person were cutting down for firewood in the forest outside Alpine.
A press release from the Apache County Sheriff’s Office stated that around 1:36 in the afternoon Tuesday, March 23, the dead man and a friend were in the Apache National Forest cutting down a tree on Forest Service Road 88R when the tree fell unexpectedly on the man during high winds.
Extremely cold temperatures in that part of the forest in the days before the fatal accident, along with weakened tree trunks and soft ground from snows likely contributed to the accident.
“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained,” the press release from the ACSO stated.
The name of the deceased was not released.
