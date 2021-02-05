PINETOP-LAKESIDE — In the fourth century B.C. Taoist philosopher Chuang Tzu wrote, “Just when the caterpillar thought its life was over, it became a butterfly.”
And though it is now 2021, that philosophy is applicable today for local podcaster Dawn Sherine who has just been tapped by by "Listenable," to write and teach an audio course titled, “Thriving with Bi-Polar.” But,that's not all, she has also been selected to virtually speak at Podfest Global on stigma and mental health.
Sherine is bi-polar and like others who have been given that diagnosis, has lived her life as if she were actually on a daily roller-coaster ride - at times thinking her life was over.
In April 2019, just fresh-out-of-the-hospital — once again trying to save her own life — she introduced herself to the world of podcasting with the words, “Hi. This is the story of my life living with Bipolar Disorder and all the fun and sadness that come along with this double edged sword.”
According to the National Institute of Mental Health (www.nimh.nih.gov), people with bipolar disorder experience periods of unusually intense emotion, changes in sleep patterns and activity levels, and unusual behaviors. These distinct periods are called “mood episodes.” Mood episodes are drastically different from the moods and behaviors that are typical for the person. Extreme changes in energy, activity, and sleep go along with mood episodes, up and down like a roller-coaster ride.
As host, producer, director, editor and girl Friday of “Dancing with Bi-polar," Sherine put herself out there, totally vulnerable, as another last ditch effort to help herself and others who have been locked in the caterpillar stage of mental illness.
It was Actor Will Smith who said, “If you’re not making someone else’s life better, then you’re wasting your time. Your life will become better by making others live better.”
That’s just what Sherine set out to do and is doing.
Sherine’s story goes back to childhood when she started self medicating with alcohol at the tender age of eight years old. With a workaholic father and an artistic mother who stayed up all night long and went to bed as Sherine was headed off to school, both parents were in full blown denial that something was not right with their child.
Sherine always knew something was wrong with her but managed to see-saw through life covering it up. Being a recipient of a scholarship to Julliard in the eight grade, having an extremely high IQ and inducted into the honor society — even though she didn’t really apply herself — and exhibiting popularity as a cheerleader all helped overshadow even the four suicide attempts she made while in high school. But, it was while serving in the U.S. Air Force that a dirty urine finally led to a diagnosis of CPTSD, Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and bipolar. She did receive an honorable discharge but that episode opened the door for what has placed her on a journey of seeking help through education and finding ways of coping with bipolar disorder.
“Listenable”, an audio-based learning platform created by industry experts, is a forum for people to learn while doing something else. They have over 100 original audio courses and Sherine will now be one of their latest educators. Their courses are 7 to 20 episodes ranging from 3 to 10 minutes long. A senior producer discovered her podcasts and reached out to her saying her show content is just the kind of thing they look for. She accepted their offer and is in the process of writing 19 episodes on what she has lived and learned about “Dancing with Bi-polar.”
“I'm in shock still but so grateful.. My show ended 2020 as the #1 bipolar podcast. 25k downloads,” said Sherine.
Podfest Global Summit, officially a Guinness World Record holder for the Largest Attendance for a Virtual Podcasting Conference in One Week, is an extension of Podfest Multimedia Expo. It promotes itself as being “one of the longest running and tighest-knit communities of podcasters in the world.” Since 2013 their goal has been to feature the most engaging speakers on exciting, in-depth content. The summit will begin on March 1 at 9 a.m. to March 5 at 5 p.m. EST. Virtual starts March 1 at 7 a.m. GMT. Tickets are required but by using the code Dancing with Bipolar one can obtain a free ticket as a guest.
“I'm really starting to understand my mission on Earth,” stated Sherine in a message to The Independent. “It is humbling.”
You can listen to Sherine’s podcasts by going to https://dancingwithbipolarpodcast.com/episodes and no doubt see why Sherine, the caterpillar, has now become Sherine, the butterfly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.