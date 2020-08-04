WHITE MOUNTAINS — A month ago, many schools districts in the White Mountains were planning to offer a blended model of school with traditional in-class instruction, 50% in-class mixed with 50% online classes or online only classes. Now, in the first week of August, school districts have made adjustments to their three-point model.
Although the official start date of Arizona schools is August 17, schools are allowed to begin online learning before that date to help them fine tune the logistics of reopening.
Compare it to a soft opening.
For now, most schools will begin the semester online and incorporate on campus classes in the second quarter whic h begins October 1.
Here is a brief description of reopening plans for White Mountain public and charter schools as of July 31:
BLUE RIDGE USD – Aug. 10: Students and teachers first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year online only. Students and families will begin receiving laptops on Aug. 3 and those lacking internet service will receive a hotspot device. Students receiving special education services, English Language Leaners and those placed in foster care settings are permitted on-campus Mon – Fri within designated areas.
CONCHO ELEMENTARY USD — Aug 5: Distance learning begins and will occur through Oct. 9, “… with a re-evaluation conducted the third week of September using the metrics and benchmarks provided Aug. 7. In-person classes may begin after Fall Break on Oct. 19, pending the coronavirus metrics.
GEORGE WASHINGTON ACADEMY - Aug. 4: First day of school via a distance learning format. “Just as soon as the Arizona Department of Health Services announces their guidelines for a safe return of in-person and teacher-led learning, we will immediately do everything necessary to update our existing plan to safely bring back all students whose parents want them on-campus,” says Principal Beth Kulish.”
HEBER/OVERGAARD USD — Aug. 5: The school year begins with online learning for the first week of school. Aug. 17: “Face-to face learning” begins and the District will open classrooms. “For those not comfortable coming back, parents/students may choose our online learning platform,” said Superintendent Ron Tenney.
LEXINGTON LIFE ACADEMY – The school will reopen in phases. See the online version of this story on www.wmicentral.com or the WMICentral Facebook page for the matrix. For information, visit lexingtonservices.com/life-academy or call (928) 351-7864.
MOUNTAIN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – Aug. 17: MCS will open on campus with the implementation of a “daily, rigorous screening procedure for all students, parents and staff who are on school campus,” states a July 11 letter to the community. “Masks will only be required for a small portion of the school day. Masks will not be required in the classroom, unless deemed necessary by the teacher.”
NORTHERN AZ ACADEMY (TAYLOR) — Aug. 17: Parents can choose face-to-face daily attendance or hybrid attendance with two days on campus and three days distance learning, or online only. “Because we are small, it’s easier to customize instructional delivery to the needs of the individual student,” says Executive Director Amy Carlyle.
ROUND VALLEY USD – Aug. 10: Various online activities will begin “in order to have as many kinks worked out as possible,” states a letter to parents from Superintendent Travis H. Udall. Aug. 17: In-person and online learning will be offered. School personnel and students are required to wear masks until further notice.
SEQUOIA VILLAGE SCHOOL – Aug. 4: Online/Distance learning instruction will begin. Technology devices and hot spots will be loaned to students as needed. Aug. 17: In person classes will begin.
SHOW LOW USD – Aug. 17: The District plans to open with three following choices for parents/students: “On-Campus” for those who want the traditional approach of attending in person; “At Home” for families who want to stay connected to their child’s school but are not ready to return to on-site learning or White Mountain Institute Online K-12 for families that desire a virtual learning environment with flexible class pacing.
SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR USD — Aug. 17: In-person and online classes begin. Visit Facebook.com/groups/official.susd5 for more info.
ST. ANTHONY’S CATHOLIC SCHOOL– Aug. 17: Classes begin. “Students will be able to attend class in-person (assuming the Governor allows it) or through virtual learning that will be customized based on student/family needs,” says Principal Bryan Yorksmith in a letter to parents and families.
ST. JOHNS USD – Aug. 17: “Our reopening plans mirror the concerns parents expressed in the survey,” state the District reopening letter. “Our goal is to open a safe school looking as normal as possible and provide the best education, using our fantastic staff, given the current circumstances.” A 14-page “Plan for Reopening of Schools in August 2020” can be found online at https://www.sites.google.com/staff.sjusd.net/sjusdcovid-19/reopening.
VERNON ELEMENTARY USD – Aug. 6: School opens with online distance learning.
WHITERIVER USD – Aug. 10 -12: Teachers and staff report to school. Aug. 24: “All students Pre-K-12 will begin school virtually, on-line, this yea r,” says Superintendent Jennifer Plath. “We will be re-evaluation our on-line school status in 6-8 weeks. Laptops and Wi-fi hotspots will be distributed the week of Aug. 17.
Visit your school’s website for more information about on-campus protocols such as face coverings, hand washing, social distancing, classroom seating, bus seating, cleaning and sanitizing procedures and how each school will respond to students presenting with possible COVID-19 symptoms.
