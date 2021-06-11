Thibodaux Regional Health System Chief Executive Officer Greg Stock was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Commerce from Nicholls State University during its May 15 commencement ceremony.
Jay Clune, Nicholls State University president, recognized Stock for his leadership and growth of the health system and Stock’s dedication to the health and well-being of citizens of the Bayou Region.
Thibodaux Regional is the official sports medicine provider for Nicholls Athletics and a longtime partner and supporter of the university and its programs.
“It is a great privilege to receive this award and I am most grateful to Nicholls State University for the recognition,” said Stock as he expressed appreciation for Thibodaux Regional staff, physicians, and board, Nicholls State University and the community of Thibodaux, Louisiana, for its support enabling the health system’s growth. “As a supporter of the university since moving to Thibodaux over 30 years ago, I am honored to now be considered an honorary alumnus of Nicholls State University.”
Stock graduated from Snowflake High School and continued on to earn both a Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s degree in Health Care Administration from Brigham Young University in 1980. With over 40 years of extensive experience in health care administration, he has served as CEO since 1990.
The TRHS has experienced significant growth with over 100 physicians having joined the active medical staff; payroll has grown from $9M to $110M; buildings and facilities expansion of more than $432M; and the health system’s annual budget has grown from $28M to over one billion dollars. Under Stock’s visionary leadership Thibodaux Regional is nationally recognized as one of the top hospitals in the country and is known as an innovative leader in healthcare.
Thibodaux Regional Health System is a nationally-recognized regional medical center that provides inpatient and outpatient care for the people of Lafourche and seven surrounding parishes. The Health System is a leader in providing highly specialized services.
