Above: Alexis Hernandez received a special quilt, a handmade pillowcase, and an award certificate from Quilts of Valor on Aug. 31. She was joined by her three boys, from left, Chance, Elijah and Damion. Right: Gary A. Jacobsen and his wife are pictured at Shepard of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Pinetop on Aug. 31. Mrs. Jacobsen is holding a picture of Jacobsen during his time in the Army.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE - Heart 2 Heart Quilts, in collaboration with the Quilts of Valor Foundation, recognized two White Mountain veterans in Pinetop-Lakeside on Wednesday afternoon.
Vernon resident Alexis Hernandez and Show Low local Gary A. Jacobsen both received a commemorative quilt, a handmade pillowcase, and a certificate to thank them for their military service. The ceremony was held at Shepard of the Mountains Lutheran Church and was attended by Hernandez, her three young boys, Jacobsen, and his wife.
Herman Bernal is a presenter for Quilts of Valor and a veteran as well. He was joined by Carol Schilling and Diana Vance, both of whom helped put together the quilts that were given to Hernandez and Jacobsen. Quilts of Valor began distributing one-of-a-kind quilts to military veterans 19 years ago and have awarded over 318,000 quilts in that time.
Bernal said, “This is a one time, lifetime award. We hope you will keep your quilt with you a tangible reminder that the citizens across this land are forever in your debt.” He provided each veteran with a short speech, after which Schilling and Vance wrapped each recipient with the quilt and thanked them for their service.
Jacobsen served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1973. He said, “I was there for exactly seven years, three months, and three days.” During his time in service, he commanded two Armored Calvary units: one at Fort Carlson in Colorado and another in Fort Lewis, Washington. He also served as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, an aviation unit commander, and as a Liaison Officer to the First Brigade, First Air Calvary Division. He retired as a captain after receiving three awards for valor, 23 air medal citations, and the distinguished Flying Cross.
After receiving his award from Bernal, he said, “I’m very proud of my service and was happy to serve my community and my country. It’s very warming to be given something so unique.”
Hernandez served as a medic from the Army National Guard in served in Operation Iraqi Freedom III from 2005 to 2006. She retired as a Sergeant (E5) in the 996th Medical Command. While serving in Iraq, she received the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, and the Combat Medical Badge. She was given her quilt and certificate in front of her three children, named Chance, Elijah, and Damion.
Hernandez heard about Quilts of Valor through an aunt who works with them. She said, “I know the work that must go into making these quilts. It’s not easy, and it takes a lot of time. I’m grateful that I can be here with my family and receive this today.”
A third veteran, Haven Romney from Snowflake, was scheduled to be awarded on the same day, but was unable to attend in person. Bernal assured that Romney would still receive his quilt and certificate shortly before the holiday weekend.
