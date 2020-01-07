SHOW LOW – The city of Show Low announced on their Facebook page on Sunday that beloved Show Low City Councilman Rennie Crittenden passed away Saturday, Jan. 4.
The statement posted read: "Many of you know him personally through his service as a council member for two years (from 2006 to 2008) prior to serving as Show Low’s vice mayor for two years (from 2008 through 2010) and again serving as a Council member for the past eight years. He also served on the Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission for over four years (from 2001 to 2006). Councilman Crittenden served in a number of community organizations … his passing leaves a huge void in our Council and he will be sorely missed and remembered for his many accomplishments, not the least of which was his dedicated service to our community. We convey our heartfelt condolences to his family on this sad occasion."
See Friday's Independent for an appreciation of Crittenden's life and accomplishments.
