The death of long-time Navajo leader and Council Delegate Nelson BeGaye this week drew expressions of admiration and sorrow across the reservation.
BeGaye died of undisclosed causes a year and a half after his resignation due to health concerns from the Navajo Nation Council. He had also served as a regent for the Dine College Board.
“The Navajo people have lost a great leader and a very loving and caring person who devoted many years of service for our nation,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “He had a great sense of humor and spoke very eloquently in our Navajo language and the English language and served his people with great honor. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, grandchildren, and his community.”
Flags were lowered to half staff across the reservation in his honor.
“On every occasion that I met Mr. BeGaye, he greeted me with open arms and a warm smile,” said Vice President Myron Lizer. “He was a person of great vision for our Navajo People.”
Navajo Courts Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne praised BeGaye as a true naat’áanii, which means a leader with wisdom, integrity, character and respect.
“Mr. BeGaye was a highly respected naat’áanii with courageous vision who made a profound and long-lasting impact on our Navajo Nation,” she told the Navajo Times. “He was an honorable and humble gentleman with a strong spiritual conviction that was well known and acknowledged among our people.”
Dine College Board President Greg Bigman told the Navajo Times that BeGay played a vital role in increasing funding for the college. “During the challenging discussions at the college, he provided stability, spiritual connection and calmness. His genuine kindness and care helped shape my leadership.”
Born in the Tsasile-area in 1952, BeGaye spent much of his career working for the Navajo Tribal Authority. He took a seat on the council in 2003.
When he resigned for health reasons in July of 2019, he said he was the same hooghan-born man who took his seat 16 years earlier. He credited his success to his wife and his constituents. “I have worked hard to bring the best to the members of my chapters,” he said according to news accounts at the time.
He expressed his faith in the resilience of the Navajo Nation – which has been so severely tested in the pandemic. “Let’s journey together,” he said in his resignation speech.
During his five terms on the tribal council, BeGaye played a key role in several major developments.
He championed a 2005 bill to ban uranium mining on the 27,000-square-mile reservation, which includes land in Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah. The Navajo Nation has some 332,000 members, including about 180,000 who live on the reservation. This makes it second only to the Cherokee in total members and one of the only Native American groups to hold onto almost all of its ancestral territory.
Between 1944 and 1986 some 4,000 uranium mines were established on the Navajo Nation, employing an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 tribal members. However, the extraction of 4 million tons of ore left behind tailings laced with toxic materials. Studies suggest uranium mining had lasting environmental and health impacts on the reservation. The mining companies abandoned some 1,000 mines without cleaning up the tailings, causing health problems as well as polluting the groundwater. But even decades after studies established the health risks and linked working in the mines and living near the tailings with high cancer rates, the Navajo were not informed of the findings. The federal government has been working slowly through the backlog of cleanup projects.
BeGaye also played a key role in the negotiations that led to the 2005 San Juan River Basin settlement with New Mexico and the federal government. The settlement capped decades of effort and secured rights to 81,500 acre-feet annually from the Colorado River tributary as well as money to build a pipeline to provide water from both Navajo and non-Navajo communities in northwestern New Mexico.
The Navajo relinquished claims to additional water from the San Juan for $220 million to build water projects in San Juan County. The Navajo continue to press for water rights to Lake Powell and the Colorado River in other areas of the reservation where residents have to truck in water. The lack of water in large areas of the reservation posed an additional challenge when the pandemic produced some of the highest infection rates in the nation among the Navajo.
BeGaye offered the soft-spoken, intensely spiritual, humble, but dogged leadership style so valued in traditional Navajo culture, which values clan, community, family and the welfare of the group over ego and personal credit.
Throughout his decades of service, he focused on accomplishing things for the community. He also served as an announcer for the rodeo, which is a cherished tradition across the reservation.
“Vice President Lizer recalled BeGaye’s quietly persistent efforts to win finding to reconstruct Navajo Route 12, critical to the Tsaile/Wheatfields chapter he represented.
“That was just one initiative he took on in his lifetime. Once construction is completed, it will continue to help his people for many years to come. Our prayers are with his family and all who had the honor of knowing him,” said Lizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.