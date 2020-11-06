SNOWFLAKE — Long time Snowflake Chiropractor Dr. Wesley Bowman was indicted on Oct. 27 by a Navajo County grand jury with two felony crimes: sexual assault, a Class 2 Felony and sexual abuse, A Class 5 Felony.
He is presumed by law to be innocent.
According to a Nov. 2 press release from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received “a delayed report of a sexual assault that occurred during a chiropractic visit with Bowman at his Snowflake office.” The report came in March 2020 and officials started investigating. During their work, the press release stated that the investigators “learned of an additional victim, who reported a similar experience.”
Bowman is 73 years old. He graduated with his chiropractic degree in 1978 and according to the website Health Care for People, his primary specialty is chiropractic which he has been practicing for 42 years. His practice is called the The Bowman Chiropractic Clinic, Ltd. and is on south Main Street in Snowflake.
A person is guilty of sexual assault in Arizona if he engages in sexual intercourse or oral sexual contact without consent. It carries a range of prison sentence between 5 and one half years at the low end and 14 years maximum. The less-serious sexual abuse charge is committed when a person engages in “sexual contact” without consent. Sexual contact is a defined term in the law and includes a variety of behaviors, like touching, even over clothing.
Prosecutors opted to serve the indictment on Bowman; he is not listed as an inmate in the county jail. It does not appear that he was actually arrested, but he must appear in court on Nov. 16. The case has been assigned to Judge Dale P. Nielson.
