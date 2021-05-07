The Navajo County Supervisors last week bid a fond farewell to Chuck Teetsel, who served on the county planning commission for 12 years — eight of them as chairman.
The board also appointed Taber Heisler to the commission.
The commission reviews new developments in the unincorporated areas of the 10,000 square-mile county and makes recommendations to the supervisors.
The supervisors heaped praise on Teetsel for his long service.
“I appreciate your years of service and your professionalism,” said Supervisor Dawnafe Whitsinger. “There are a lot of intricacies in being able to understand our communities and being able to serve in this capacity. We need more people in our community who are civic minded and able to help us put our best foot forward. I appreciate you taking your time away from your family to serve in that capacity.”
“We thank you for your years of service — we know it’s not easy,” said Supervsior Daryl Seymore.
Teetsel said, “it’s been a privilege to serve all these years — I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I think I’m leaving everything in good hands.”
Heisler, who lives in Pinetop, will fill the empty seat on the commission. A captain for the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, Taber also teaches at Northland Pioneer College.
He’s working on a master’s degree in Leadership from Grand Canyon University and has worked with a variety of community organizations, including the Arizona Stroke Collaborative, the White Mountain DUI Task Force, and others. He graduated from Buckeye Union High School in 2001 and started teaching at Northland Pioneer in 2013.
