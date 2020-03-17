PINETOP-LAKESIDE – In November 2019 the Pinetop-Lakeside Sanitary District agendized under business at their monthly meeting, “Discussion, consideration, and possible action regarding a detailed plan for the sale of the Rotary Biomixer (Digester). That item quickly spread to the community and a group of concerned and interested citizens met and formed a group known as Save Our Digester (SOD). Fast forward to March 11 and that board meeting had a different tone than those of December and January – but the digester still remains an active issue.
The rotary biomixer, known by most in the community as the digester, was purchased in 2003 for $1.7 million dollars. The total cost for the digester and the facility built for it totaled $2.23 million. The digester equipment is used as part of the city’s wastewater and solid waste composting program.
Gary Atkin of the SOD group calculated and presented at an earlier meeting that the digester still had a lifespan and a current value of $680,000. He based the value on a 25-year life span (sources differed as to the lifespan of the digester, so Atkin took the middle figure for purposes of calculation). SOD felt with that kind of value remaining there should be a way for PLSD to continue to use the digester.
PLSD had reported that repair cost for the digester could run as high as $270,000. Smith said that they have been using the mixer for 16 years and explained there are 76 bars inside which go around in the biomixer. He said they started at 2 inches but are now at 5/8 or 11/16 and are 125 feet long. The estimate to replace them, because they are too thin to weld is $197,000 to $270,000.
The December board meeting was heavily laden with people who came to speak at the call to the public.
The January board meeting had initially been canceled, but District Manager Dave Smith un-cancelled the meeting at the request of a couple of board members who wanted to ensure transparency regarding the digester. To that end, Smith gave a history at that meeting of the digester, along with reasons for the decision to go with the new equipment which was being tested.
After the January meeting, an SOD member arranged a tour of the facility with PLSD. Following the tour, some of the members were satisfied with the board’s decision and felt their concerns had been addressed.
Atkin, who once held the position of district manager at PLSD, and is experienced in the industry, was still concerned over the digester’s fate and continued talks with Smith and some of the individual board members.
Atkin said, “My interest always has been the protection of the asset. It was my interest when I started and it is my interest now.”
Prior to the February board meeting Atkin put together a proposal for the board to consider regarding biosolids disposal and operations.
Atkins’ proposal was placed on the agenda and according to the board minutes, the board entertained the proposal. They thought it would be a good idea to perhaps keep the digester operational to be able to show it to potential buyers. Atkin suggested they retain the services of a broker or sales agent for the sale, demolition and removal of the digester and that person be paid a nominal ten dollars and other good and valuable consideration so that any rebate value could be returned to the ratepayers.
Attorney William Sims cautioned the board they should keep things in house as much as possible due to liability.
Board Secretary Paul Meier directed that Smith work with legal counsel for the proper language and to draw up an agreement and add it as a future agenda item.
The March 11 agenda listed “Discussion, consideration, and possible action regarding a detailed plan for the sale of the Rotary Biomixer (Digester).”
Finance Manager Mark Heberer gave an update on behalf of Smith who was out of town. He said they would advertise the biomixer for sale on the website and put out feelers. There are several magazines that would be a fit for the marketing of the biomixer and Smith has explored some of those.
Atkin, with his experience and contacts, would like to be the person to broker the digester. In order for that to occur, it will be necessary for him, or anyone else who is interested, to submit a Statement of Qualification (SOQ) which is basically an advertisement asking people who are interested in helping PLSD to market the digester (including Atkin) to submit their qualifications.
Once they received the SOQs, PLSD will evaluate them and then assign that person to represent the district in this matter.
PLSD Attorney William Sims stated that they appreciate Atkins’ connections in the industry and said if they should hire him, they will require liability insurance that covers him on behalf of the district.
Meier said that Smith said he could have things ready in a week.
“I say the sooner the better,” said Meier. “We need a motion to authorize the management to move forward with the RFQ as presented.”
The motion passed unanimously.
The Independent spoke with Smith on March 16 who said this is complicated. “Normally when selling something you would just tell somebody you were selling it and if they knew somebody that wanted it, like a car, they would have them call you, but for legal reasons we have to assign someone to represent the district.”
Smith has already reached out to several used equipment places and companies that specialize in composting. It was suggested to him that since there are only a limited number of places that use this type of equipment that re-purposing might move the digester. Smith said, for example, there are some places that use the digester for debarking trees.
Smith has gotten one bid to scrap the digester for $75,000.
Smith said one company said he could cut it up and ship it to them and they would attempt to sale it or he could leave it at PLSD and they would market it. Smith said he prefers to keep it at the facility in case someone wants to come and look at it and then they could decide how to move it.
Bottom line, the digester is for sale and the ad for the SOQ will be out soon.
