SHOW LOW — Long-time Navajo County Public Health employee, Janelle Lynn, has accepted the position of Acting Director. This action follows the recent indictment of Jeffrey P. Lee for multiple felony counts for the alleged theft and misuse of public money while working for both Navajo and Coconino counties.
Lee has been placed on administrative leave “pending further investigation,” according to an earlier press release.
Lynn, a Registered Nurse, has more than 20 years of experience with the Navajo County Health Department. Most recently she worked as Navajo County’s Public Health Nursing Supervisor.
“Since the COVID pandemic began, Janelle and her team of Public Health Nurses have worked tirelessly to protect the public by verifying cases and conducting contact tracing,” said Assistant County Manager Bryan Layton. “We feel that Janelle has the experience, knowledge and strong leadership abilities to move us forward — and she has a strong team of professionals behind her.”
Navajo County leaders via Layton assured that “... the partnerships we have with our communities are continuing without any real interruption.”
For more information about Navajo County Public Health, call 928-524-4750 or 928-532-6050. For information specific to COVID-19, visit their website at www.navajocountyaz.gov or visit the Navajo County COVID-19 Dashboard at www.reports.mysidewalk.com/ebaab58e56.
