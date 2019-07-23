NAVAJO COUNTY — Questions still remain about both the 2018 and the 2019 broadband funding applications submitted by Navajo County. The requests for federal funding could help connect schools and libraries to high speed internet through a program known as E-Rate.
The 2018 funding request was massive: A $60 million bid by Red Rock Telecommunications was included in the application to the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC). It would fund the installation of more than 1,000 miles fiber and monthly recurring costs for services delivered for a 10-year term. The application, however, was made jointly with Gila County.
In sharp contrast, the 2019 Navajo County E-Rate/USAC application is only $537,000 and includes an approved bid from ENA Technologies to connect a few schools and libraries. The ENA Technologies project is far less comprehensive in scope, and leaves out some of the schools and libraries in the Navajo-Gila County project.
However, there remains a strand of “dangling fiber,” if you will.
To date, Navajo County says that the 2018 funding request remains in limbo — it has not yet been funded by USAC. And a shadow has been cast across the huge project by an investigation into allegations of bid rigging by the county attorney and a formal protest against the 2018 application by Sparklight (Cable One).
Sparklight (Cable One) filed a formal bid protest last summer but still say they are not authorized to comment on the specifics of the case other than to confirm “(t)his case is going through the Administrative Appeals Process,” wrote representative Patricia Neemann last August. “I don’t have any further information I can provide at this time,” wrote Sparklight/Cable One Communications Manager Tammy Gabel in an email response to the Independent on July 9, 2019.
Sparklight (Cable One), Cellular One, Fiber Stream, Sudden Link and Sun Corridor also bid on the 2018 project and proposed significantly lower costs that were, in some cases, half of Red Rock’s bid.
At that time, the Navajo-Gila consortium said that they “chose the most comprehensive cost-effective bidder,” based on the terms of the contract according to an August 27, 2018, email from Navajo County IT Director Ken Dewitt. They further explained that Red Rock’s bid incorporated a 10-year period of costs, not just a one-year cost which, according to the consortium, was a primary difference between vendors.
Last November, the Navajo County Attorney’s office hired an outside, independent professional investigator out of Phoenix named Keith Sobraske of Investigative Research Inc. (IRI) to check into allegations of bid rigging.
The allegations arose after a letter of resignation from E-Rate manager Frank Vander Horst was submitted September 25, 2018. He was, at the time, the consortium’s assigned E-Rate consultant. A secondary E-Rate consultant named Joe Freddoso was also hired to work on the project with Vander Horst.
“Mr. Freddoso worked on the project with me for several weeks prior to him determining he could no longer work on the project,” reads last September’s email from Vander Horst to members of the Navajo-Gila Broadband consortium.
“The reason he revealed to me for leaving the project was due to your evaluation team’s having already predetermined Red Rock Telecommunications (RRT) would be awarded the project. Mr. Freddoso did not feel the project was being handled appropriately by you and did not want his name associated with the project due to what he and I perceived were serious ethical issues,” also states the email.
The email went on to explain that, “Upon receipt of the proposals on the current RFP/Form 470, it is apparent to me that RRT should not be awarded the project for capacity reasons and including the fact that it’s construction costs are almost three times that of the other bidders,” wrote Vander Horst.
The Independent reached out to Moore for an update on the investigation and received immediate response.
“The County Attorney’s Office hired Mr. Keith Sobraske to handle the independent investigation,” explains Moore. “The costs are being paid out of the County Attorney’s professional services budget.”
The question of whether any charges will be filed is premature according to Moore. “We will not know whether any civil/criminal charges should even be considered until Mr. Sobraske has submitted his report and we know whether he has determined whether or not there was any wrongdoing, the exact nature of any wrongdoing, and the evidence supporting his conclusions,” informs Moore.
“Cable One’s bid protest is currently pending in front of the Administrative Law Judge has been stayed pending a decision by the Universal Service Administrative Corporation (USAC) on whether or not the project should receive E-Rate funding,” Moore adds. “The reason for the stay of the legal proceedings is that the bid protest is moot if USAC decides not to fund the project.”
Moore said that the 2019 project “… leaves out many of the longer and more expensive fiber runs that would have been necessary to interconnect all of the schools and libraries in Navajo County, especially those on the Navajo Reservation. That explains a good portion of the difference,” confirmed Moore.
Moore said that both E-Rate applications for 2018 (Red Rock Telecommunications) and 2019 (ENA Technologies Inc.) are “still open and pending a funding decision from USAC.”
“Presumably, USAC will not fund both projects,” says Moore, which means that “USAC’s decision on the funding requests will probably determine which of the two projects moves forward.”
