Mabel White turns 100

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Thursday, Feb. 25, 1921 was a Friday and the President of the United States was Woodrow Wilson. No doubt many more things occurred on that date, but Haven of Lakeside was only concerned with one thing. Their resident Mabel White was born on that date and last Thursday she achieved centenarian status.
The Haven staff marked the momentous occasion by appropriately decorating White’s room and crowning her with a 100th birthday tiara. They made traditional Navajo fry bread for her and were hopeful to find a batch of mutton stew before the day was over. Of course she did have a special birthday cupcake.
One of the highlights of the day for White was the Zoom call she had with her younger sister who happens to be a resident at Haven of Flagstaff.
White, a Navajo from Sanders, who, according to staff is fully cognizant, speaks only Navajo. A Haven employee who speaks the language is able to communicate with her.
White has two grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Her grandson told the Haven staff that his grandmother spent her life taking care of everybody, including the cows, horses and sheep.
She made money for the family by weaving and basket making and her favorite thing to do was to make pottery.
