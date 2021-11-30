SHOW LOW — At 6 p.m. Friday night, “Magic Man” Aaron Leach flipped a switch and twinkling Christmas lights, dancing in sync to the strains of the National Anthem, launched Christmas in the White Mountains.
Leach, 38, is the light genius behind “Magic on the Mountain: A Heroes Christmas Tribute,” which takes place at 180 N. Ninth Street in Show Low, adjacent to City Hall by the Veterans Memorial. The show opened the day after Thanksgiving and will continue every night, from 6 to 9 p.m, until January 2.
On the night that the light performance started, Leach stood sentry, hand over heart as the anthem played, presiding over the event at Show Low’s City Park that he has created for the past three years.
What would prompt a man to spend 37 nights in the cold and dark of a city park throughout the Christmas season to run a light show for strangers and friends?
“I love doing this,” Leach said. “I love it.”
Maybe that’s because he grew up with the wonder of Christmas light shows brightening his own front yard as a boy.
Born in Ramona, California, he watched his father, an electrical engineer by trade, decorate the family home with lights for the holidays, with the displays becoming larger and brighter every year.
In 1990, when Aaron was about eight years old, the family moved to Mesa. He graduated from the city’s Red Mountain High School.
He was in his early 20s and living in Mesa when, on June 30, 2013, nineteen members of Prescott Fire Department’s interagency Granite Mountain Hotshots became trapped by a lightning-caused wildfire that ripped through a valley at Yarnell Hill, killing all of them. At Christmas time that year, Leach put on a light show at his home to honor those firefighters, which landed him a spot on ABC News in Mesa.
A patriot through and through, Leach cares deeply about the men and women who risk their lives in service to their fellow man — and he has essentially made it his life’s mission to honor them. His Facebook page features post after post honoring the heroes among us — from those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, to those who died at Pearl Harbor to the afore-mentioned firefighters.
He is a seasonal firefighter — a federal contractor out of Flagstaff.
At his day job, he drives truck for Surface Contracting of Snowflake — and he says he appreciates the fact that his employer allows him to take time off to fight wildfires when he’s needed. His last employer wouldn’t let him do that.
The son of Nancy and Cary Leach, Aaron says that he took over responsibility for the holiday displays in 2000. His dad still helps out, usually arranging the lower lights, he says, but he climbs the trees and hangs the higher lights.
Navapache Construction loaned him a lift this year to get to the tops of the tallest trees and light poles to string lights.
The family was living at Country Club Manor in Show Low when the city took notice of the blazing light displays outside their home on Forty-Second Drive and approached them about doing a synchronized light show for the town.
“So, 2018 was our first year with the city,” Aaron said. Each year, the display has become a little more elaborate.
“I’ve been working on it every weekend for the past month,” he said. “There’s about 300 hours worth of work that goes into setting it up. It takes days just to set up one of the big trees.”
New features for 2021 include five flags and five light strands, one for each branch of the military — Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.
There are also two video screens this year, where visitors can watch videos that correspond to the music and the lights.
There are approximately 60,000 lights in this year’s display, Leach said.
“This is the most unique light show anywhere,” Leach said. “I don’t think there’s another one like it in the country. It’s audio-controlled; there’s no programming.”
He uses twenty light channels to synchronize lights, music and video; the lights flash off and on according to the channel to which they are assigned.
“We start every night with the National Anthem, followed by ‘God Bless the USA,’” Leach said. “But then we use a playlist, and the playlist is never the same.”
Each night’s light show ends with the playing of “Taps.”
The light show will be briefly delayed on Saturday, Dec. 4, for the lighting of the Christmas tree at Show Low City Hall at 6 p.m.
“We’ll go dark until the tree is lit,” Leach said.
Visitors can walk along the sidewalk on N. Ninth Street to view the “Heroes Tribute” light display, or they can view the scene from the warmth of their cars, tuning their car radios to 96.5 FM to hear the music that accompanies the lights.
The only thing Leach asks is that car viewers dim their lights while parked to allow others to view the lights in all their splendor.
