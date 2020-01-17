ST. JOHNS – The St. Johns High School agriculture class is about to get a whole lot more exciting, thanks to an award from the Diamondbacks Foundation’s “D-Backs $100,000 School Challenge.” The class, taught by Regina Hitchcock, was one of 22 chosen from across Arizona at the beginning of January. The class will receive $5,000 “to bring small livestock, aquaponics, and hydroponics to underprivileged students in (the) St. Johns district.”
Hitchcock’s class has seen grant awards before from donors such as SRP and the Rural Activation and Innovation Network (RAIN) for after-school programs, but this was the first year that they applied for the Diamondbacks School Challenge, which has been running since 2012 and has given over $1 million dollars to Arizona school programs. The class, which requires two class periods to accommodate the number of students interested in agriculture, are made up of students from grades 10-12, many of which are “at-risk of not being successful in school.” The subject, while fun, can also be demanding, and the agriculture program requires students to first pass biology before applying.
The agriculture class has started on a “wish-list” of items they want to use to expand the program, and it includes high-tech weather monitoring technology and small livestock supplies such as chicken coops and rabbit hutches. The ordering then gets handled by the school and the district office. “It is a tedious process, but the kids get to be involved in each step,” Hitchcock said.
While the school has already received the funds in the form of a check, the Diamondbacks plan to honor the St. Johns High School agriculture class with a special presentation on-field during a game scheduled for March 27 at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks Foundation will be covering up to 500 tickets so that the class, their parents, teachers and staff can attend for free. With the event being on a weekday and such a long distance away from St. Johns, Hitchcock is unsure of how many of her 40 students may be able to go, but she is making sure that, no matter how many may show up, she will be there for her class. “This is an important thing that I want to do for my students,” Hitchcock said by email.
With the additional funding and expansion of the agriculture class, the students are hoping that it will lead to the approval of a full Future Farmers of America (FFA) program. By having a well-rounded agriculture class, the school could qualify to charter an FFA chapter. The class has had a good working relationship for years with Diamond C feed for the supplies and plants needed, and the program has “also been offered support from Farm Bureau, who has sent speakers in to discuss the importance of agriculture education at this level.”
“The hope is, particularly with the powerplants slated to close in the near future, that students would be able to find a new, viable option for surviving in Apache County through [these] programs and the support of great foundations like the Diamondbacks,” Hitchcock said. Agriculture has a long tradition in St. Johns, going back several generations. With the hard work and ingenuity of these young award-winners leading the way, perhaps St. Johns may yet see a revival in traditional rural industries.
Amber Shepard is a local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.