WHITE MOUNTAINS — Nothing says Halloween quite the way a jack-o-lantern does. Those bright orange gourds, hollowed out and carved, instantly evoke childhood memories of fall fun and candy. For my family, jack-o-lanterns have become the centerpiece to our Halloween display, and it’s not unusual for us to make a dozen or more jack-o-lanterns every year. Pumpkin carving has grown into a fun family tradition over the years, and it’s one I’m happy to share with others.
The perfect pumpkin
A good jack-o-lantern starts with a good pumpkin. Every year, we make a trip out to the Willis Farm in Snowflake because of their amazing variety of pumpkins. But wherever you pick your pumpkins, look for a carving pumpkin with a strong, sturdy handle and one that is heavy for its size. Avoid any “warty” pumpkins, which are more gourd-like and nearly impossible to carve by hand, as well as any short, round Cinderella varieties, which are not good for carving but amazing for pies and baked goods. For more intricate styles of carving, look for a pumpkin that has a smoother surface and is not as deeply ribbed.
You can get your pumpkins weeks beforehand and store them until Halloween if you keep them indoors, away from heat sources, and out of direct sunlight.
The carving
I usually carve my pumpkins no more than two days ahead of time, to keep them fresh and good looking come Halloween. A simple kitchen knife can do the job, but for those wanting to try elaborate faces and characters like you might see on the internet or on competition shows, you will need some different tools. My go-to tools are: a cheap plastic drop cloth for the mess, a red Sharpie marker for layout, a basic kit of wood carving chisels, an encaustic loop scraper tool (a sharpened scraping tool used for pottery making), toothpicks and an X-ACTO knife. The red Sharpie allows you to lay out your designs first and is less noticeable than a black marker would be. An encaustic scraper looks like a ribbon-wire triangle mounted onto a handle, and it’s one of the best tools you can use for removing pumpkin skin or thin layers of pumpkin meat without gouging into the pumpkin. The wood carving tools make adding texture much easier and faster than trying to do it all with a knife. Multiple v-shaped grooves carved into the pumpkin, for example, can convey the textures of hair, fabric, or even wrinkles, depending on the size and shape of the tool. And for those sharp edges and deep cuts, nothing beats an X-ACTO blade. Toothpicks can be used to attach extra pieces of pumpkin to your carving for horns or ears, and to gauge how thick your pumpkin is. If you push a toothpick into your pumpkin from the inside about one half an inch, and you hit the toothpick while carving, then you know how deep you have gone.
After carving, coat all the cut edges and skinless areas of your pumpkins in some non-stick cooking spray to keep them from losing moisture and shriveling up.
Display your creation
Most of us were taught to cut open the top of our pumpkins so that we can put a light inside, but it’s much easier to cut open a hole on the bottom instead. If cut evenly, your pumpkin will be more stable, and it’s easier to lift the edge of a pumpkin up to get to the light than it is to fish it out from the top.
Candles are the traditional lighting choice for jack-o-lanterns, but they are rarely bright enough on their own, and they often go out through the night. Your pumpkin will look its best with a bright, battery-operated light, or better yet, a lightbulb inside of your jack-o-lantern. For keeping the large amount of jack-o-lanterns we make lit, we run a string of outdoor-rated construction work lights so that every pumpkin gets its own bulb. The lines and bulbs can be reused every year, and it makes lighting them all fast and easy.
Whether it’s a masterpiece or just a silly face, there’s no wrong way to make a jack-o-lantern! This craft is all about making holiday magic for trick-or-treaters and enjoying the bounty of autumn with your family in a fun and creative way.
Amber Shepard is a local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics, and she carves amazing pumpkins!
