PINETOP-LAKESIDE — When we see MAMA, though not usually in all caps — we think of a female parent, but it can also be an acronym, as it is in this case —Mothers in Arizona Moving Ahead. On Wednesday, April 7, seven women entered the Get Ahead program which will ultimately provide mentorship for them with the goal of moving them from poverty to prosperity.
When theCHURCH heard about Bonnie Vazata and the “Ending Poverty Now” coalition in Pima County, and its goal of improving health and financial outcomes for low-income mothers with children, it had to be part of their outreach program for the White Mountains.
MAMA Program Coordinator Molly McGavock said before COVID-19, they had begun working towards a grant for the program but lost the grant.
Pastor Ernie Jaurique and RE:center Outreach Coordinator Pam Williams started before the end of 2020 telling people about the program and asking them to consider allocating theCHURCH’s annual Christmas gift contributions to the MAMA Program. That gift enabled the program to officially begin in January with a budget which would accommodate the enrollment of 10 women into the program.
McGavock said they used social media pages such as Neighbors Helping Neighbors and White Mountain Online to promote the program and also got referrals from churches. They received 13 applications and began an interview process. Ten women were chosen for the program and seven showed up for the beginning class.
The moms meet from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each week for the Get Ahead program which lasts 17 weeks. Dinner, transportation and child care are provided to make it easy for the moms to be able to show up and be unencumbered while they participate. Should a mom have to miss for any reason, McGavock personally arranges a make-up session for them so they won’t lag behind. The goal is to ensure success for each participant.
“Poverty cannot plan for a future,” said McGavock. “There are different kinds of poverty such as generational and situational.”
The MAMA program focuses on health and financial stability. In the first session, the Bridges Out of Poverty curriculum helps the individual determine how they got to where they currently are and then begin to build on that information so they can set goals to move forward to a better life.
After they complete all of the classes, they have a graduation in August but that is not the end. It is really the beginning because two trained mentors will work with each mom until the end of next March to ensure they meet the goals they set.
“Many moms are just in survival mode. Single moms living in poverty often do not know the resources available to them,” said McGavock, who was once also a single mom.
So often single moms experience barriers to getting ahead and the MAMA Program helps them break through those, whatever they may be.
Goals for each mom may be different for their individual futures but what they have in common is planning and working towards a successful future for themselves and their children.
McGavock is grateful for the RE:center which also offers other programs for the community. She said it is an amazing place that seeks the welfare of the community holistically through empowerment programs,” like the MAMA Program. Information about those can be found at https://www.rcaz.us/.
Anyone wanting more information about the MAMA Program, which they plan to grow, can find it on the MAMA Program Facebook page or at the RE:center website at https://www.rcaz.us.
