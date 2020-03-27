On Monday, March 23, at around 5 a.m., the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Show Low Police Department responded to a 911 caller who advised he had just killed someone. The call originated off of Joe Tank Road, a popular area for dispersed camping on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests that is adjacent to Show Low.
When officers arrived they made contact with the caller, Louis Villa, 52, and found and a deceased male later identified as Tyler Alexandre, 31. Both resided in White Mountain Lake.
The two had been in the area to camp. Witness interviews related the two had consumed alcohol throughout the day and had been threatening each other.
Evidence observed at the scene showed Villa had stabbed the victim who ultimately died as a result of his injuries.
Villa was booked into the Navajo County Jail and charged with second degree homicide.
