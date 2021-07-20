HOLBROOK — A 32-year-old man is dead after he tried to help his 34-year-old friend, who reportedly jumped from the historic Chevelon Creek bridge near Winslow Tuesday, July 13.
A third man, 28 years old, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries suffered in the incident when he also tried to help.
A 55-year-old man with them was not injured in the incident.
All four men are from Leupp.
All of the as yet, the unidentified men were at the bridge July 13 when the 34-year-old decided for an unknown reason he wanted to jump off the bridge into the creek (more than 100 feet below) and was injured.
Two of his friends, the 32-year-old who died and the 28-year-old, climbed down to try and help him after realizing he was injured.
In the process of climbing down, the two men fell and got stuck in a crevice in the rock wall requiring rescue by a Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team assisted by firefighters from Joseph City and a Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team along with Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue.
NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman said the 28-year-old was flown to a valley hospital with critical injuries and the 34-year-old was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
“Thank you to our partnering agencies Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue, Joseph City Fire and Medical, Action Medical, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, and Guardian Air for the assistance in this matter,” Gorman stated in a press release about the fatal incident.
