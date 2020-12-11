SNOWFLAKE—Recent overdose deaths in Snowflake have raised a number of questions about the consequences that the supplier of the drug should face.
One recent case in point was the overdose death of Logan McCray, 44, whom authorities believe may have overdosed on fentanyl, a powerful painkiller dozens of times stronger than morphine.
In a press release from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, the Snowflake/Taylor police department with help from the county’s Major Crimes Apprehension Team later arrested Frank Aldrich 71 and Shanna Jo Aldrich 51 (their relation is unknown) with the possession for sale of narcotic drugs, in this case, pills which were said to be hydrocodone, a mild opiate, but may have actually contained fentanyl. The defendants are presumed by law to be innocent.
The Aldriches at the time were on release on bonds from a July 2020 case, a $10,000 bond for Shanna and a $5,000 bond for Frank.
According to court records White Mountain Bail Bond Company, the attorney in fact for Roche Surety Insurance Company posted the bonds to secure the Aldriches’ release. They were charged in July with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and weapons offenses, according to the bondsman.
When the Aldriches were arrested again in November after McCray died, the bondsman petitioned the court to release the bonds back to the poster. The purpose of a bond is to assure the appearance in court of the accused.
Now that the Aldriches are in custody again, this time on $50,000 bonds each, the bondsman wanted the money back, because their appearance in court is assured. The Sheriff only has to deliver them about 20 yards to the courthouse from the jail. The court has yet to rule on the bondsman’s November 23 request. The Aldriches are still listed as being in custody.
In most felony cases, Navajo County Attorney’s Office uses a grand jury to determine probable cause to bring felony charges, called an indictment. They haven’t done that so far in the Aldrich cases, possibly because they don’t use a grand jury for rather routine drug felonies, or possibly because prosecutors are still planning to present their evidence gathered so far to the grand jury panel and ask for indictments, maybe even for first degree murder.
Arizona law contains a controversial statute commonly called felony murder. That is a bit of a misnomer because all murders are felonies in the state. But under that law, someone can be charged with felony murder if they are engaged in a particular type of felony and someone dies, by the perpetrator’s direct hand or not.
A review of the type of felonies identified as those which can bring a charge of felony murder is the possession of narcotic drugs for sale, precisely what the Aldriches are charged with. A narcotic drug is defined by its chemical composition in 20 pages of mind-numbing chemical identifiers in the criminal code, and fentanyl is one of them.
If the Aldriches sold fentanyl, a narcotic drug, to the victim McCray as authorities suspect, it raises a question about whether the Aldriches are in criminal jeopardy for felony murder in connection with the sale of a narcotic drug to the person who took it and died. It’s clear that in civil law, the seller of a deadly drug to a person who took it and died, can be sued for money damages by the deceased person’s survivors. That’s been the law in California for a long time, highlighted by the death by overdose of Carroll O’Connor’s beloved 32 year old son, Hugh. O’Connor is best known as the actor who played Archie Bunker in the series “All in the Family.” In 1995, the criminal law there did not establish liability for such an occurrence, but O’Connor sued the dealer which grabbed the public’s attention.
Since then, many states have enacted laws that do indeed criminalize such conduct, and Arizona is one of them. But here’s the rub. Arizona’s felony murder statute says that a charge of murder can be brought if a death occurs in connection with the sale of narcotic drug if the amount of drug is over a “threshold amount.” A threshold is the dividing line that the law uses to indicate if a possessor is using the drug for personal use, or for selling it. Thresholds include one gram of heroin, nine grams of cocaine and two pounds of marijuana, for example. Over the threshold, the law presumes that the possessor intended to sell it.
However, Arizona law apparently hasn’t caught up with fentanyl in that regard. There is no threshold amount on the books for that particular drug. Whether that dissuades the prosecutors from pursuing such a charge remains unknown.
The Aldriches’ next court date is December 10.
(3) comments
lock them up for GOOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Thanks for this report.
Maybe whoever granted them bail and let them out to keep slinging dope has a small part of responsibility too. The user, the dope slingers, and the enabler. A 3 way death sentence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.