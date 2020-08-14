SHOW LOW— Police arrested man who while texting and driving allegedly slammed into a house injuring a person sitting on a couch.
Dylan G. Tilden, 23, of Show Low was charged with endangerment, reckless driving, criminal damage and leaving the scene of a collision with injury.
Police said he was allegedly texting and driving when he apparently lost control of his Toyota Scion and slammed into the side of a house at 860 E. Whipple causing things in the home to be moved by the impact and injuring a person sitting on a couch in the room that the truck slammed into.
The severity of injuries sustained by the person on the couch is unknown. Tilden allegedly fled the scene before checking to see if anyone was inside or if anyone was injured.
He was reportedly found and his home and arrested.
