APACHE COUNTY — A man living on Apache County Road 3040 got out of his burning home Tuesday morning, June 9 with just his pants, the shirt on his back, and shoes that were in his truck.
The cause of the fire that started around 7 a.m. is unknown at this time.
Vernon Fire District firefighters arrived on scene just 22 minutes after a man and his girlfriend who live very nearby on ACR 3039 called it in to 911.
Shortly after that firefighters from the St. Johns Fire Department, the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District and the Springerville Fire Department arrived to provide assistance.
Because of the dry conditions, the wood building and piles of surrounding debris, the fire went up quickly sending a plume of black smoke into the air. The trailer and the property owner, “Dana” was still shaken and did not want to provide his last name.
As the intensity of the fire grew, pops from exploding ammunition in the home along with propane bottle explosions could be heard.
When a propane tank on the property reached the right heat, the vent opened sending out a plume of flame that shot into the air about 30 feet creating a mushroom of fire that could be seen all over the highly wooded remote neighborhood.
The property where the fire took place backs up to state trust land.
Firefighters were able to beat most of the fire down in about 10 minutes after which they continued dousing it. They also used chainsaws in wildland firefighter mode to keep it from spreading to the forest or nearby homes.
There was no water supply to the property so multiple tankers were brought in and filled with water to supply firefighters.
Apache County Sheriff’s Office deputies provided traffic control on the dirt roads leading to the property.
The fire was extinguished to the point of no smoke being by about 11:30 a.m.
The homeowner said he had been in the process of cleaning up his property to make if Firewise when the fire wiped out everything he had except the clothes on his back.
He said he was unsure if his cat made it out or not.
He was uninjured and no firefighters were injured fighting the fire.
Acting Vernon Fire Chief Brandon Green (Chief Dave Neihuis was out of town) said the damage caused by the fire was so extensive that the cause may never be known.
But, he said, there is an ongoing investigation into its cause.
The homeowner’s property is outside the Vernon Fire District.
Green said that is one of the reasons they maintain such a high standard of services; to be able to serve anyone be they in the Vernon Fire District or not.
Green said it is important for people living outside the district to get a subscription to it so they are covered and to get a department issued reflective red address sign so firefighters will be able to find them quickly in an emergency.
The Vernon Fire District offices can be reached at 928-537-4895.
