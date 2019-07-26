LAKESIDE — A local man is in jail after allegedly assaulting his ex girlfriend and allegedly trying to start her residence on fire.
Jason Haynie, 37, of Show Low, was arrested and charged with domestic violence-related assault, attempted arson, aggravated assault and burglary.
He was booked July 17 into the Navajo County Jail following a police response to the residence of the victim on Pine Avenue in Lakeside.
NCSO Chief Deputy Randy Moffit said in a press release that Haynie was found to be assaulting his ex-girlfriend when deputies arrived around 1:30 in the morning July 17.
Moffitt said the victim told deputies that Haynie and assaulted her multiple times during the incident.
Moffitt said at the same time deputies found evidence that Haynie had placed flammable materials on a stove and in the oven in the kitchen and tried to light the residence on fire.
Moffitt did not indicate what, if any, injuries the victim suffered at the hands of Haynie.
NCSO Sheriff David Clouse reminded the public that if they or loved ones are involved in a domestic violence situation to reach out for help by contacting the NCSO and someone can help them find the resources they need, such as domestic violence shelters and other information.
