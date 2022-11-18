Snowflake-Taylor police responded to a shooting victim at 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 on North Main Street and came upon an 18-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The shooting occurred near a care home on East First Street South.
The man was transported to a hospital in Show Low but has since been released.
According to a Police Department news release, police believe that Aiden Orion Kahn, 25, shot the victim and a search of a basement apartment in the care home where Khan, a woman and her child lived, turned up a firearm police believe was used in the shooting.
Kahn was booked into the Navajo County Jail on suspicion of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault (one alleged a dangerous weapon was used; the other alleged serious physical injury) and one count of discharging a firearm within a municipality.
STPD Chief Robert Martin described the investigation as ongoing and extended his department’s thanks to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, the Show Low Police Department and the care home for their assistance.
On Tuesday, the county attorney filed formal charges in the Navajo County Superior Court that do not include the attempted murder allegation at this point.
As of press time, Kahn is listed as an inmate at the jail and has retained private counsel to handle the defense. No court date is yet available. Kahn is presumed by law to be innocent.
