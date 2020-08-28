SHOW LOW — Police arrested a man after he assaulted a law enforcement officer and then rode his bicycle down the main isle at Walmart before crashing into a display in the alcohol section of the store.
Scott R. Davis, 35, of Tucson was in the emergency room at Summit Healthcare Aug. 18 when he allegedly assaulted an officer and also attacked grounds crew workers. He then jumped on his bicycle and rode to Walmart, where he allegedly rode it down the main isle past shoppers and crashed into a liquor display. The display was at the end of the isle next to the eggs and milk section.
Police said after he crashed into the liquor display Davis put a bottle of alcohol in his pants and rode his bike out of the store into the adjacent Home Depot parking lot where police tried to grab him.
Police said Davis managed to get away before police again grabbed him. A struggle ensued as Davis was resisting arrest and making threats which he also allegedly made towards officers while being booked.
Davis was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and felony shoplifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.