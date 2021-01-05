SHOW LOW — Police have identified the 74-year-old man who died at the scene of a travel trailer fire Tuesday, Dec. 29 on Fifth Drive and West McNeil Street, behind the former Kmart building, as local resident Bruce Bailey.
Bailey’s body was found on the front porch of the burning trailer.
An official cause of death had not yet been determined when Show Low Police were contacted Monday, Jan. 4.
But there has been no mention of foul play in connection to the fire or Bailey’s death.
Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (TMFMD) Assistant Chief Randy Chevalier said firefighters responded to the fire around 11:51 a.m. Dec. 29 only to find the trailer already engulfed in flame. Chevalier said that as firefighters extinguished the heavy flames they discovered the body.The cause of the fire is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.