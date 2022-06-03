LAKESIDE — A man and a woman both from Lakeside were found guilty of multiple charges related to sexual conduct with a minor on May 27 in an incident dating to 2018, according to a news release from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Steven John Peterson, 33, and Kristen Ann Sanderson, 31, were found guilty of multiple charges relating to sexual conduct with a minor.
Peterson was remanded to the Navajo County Jail, and Sanderson was instructed to report to probation. Sentencing for both is scheduled for this month.
On Dec. 10, 2018, NCSO deputies responded to a report of a 15-year-old female, of Lakeside, being sexually abused by Peterson.
The investigation was turned over to the NCSO Criminal Investigations Unit. During the investigation, detectives learned that Sanderson was also involved in the abuse.
The detectives served multiple search warrants resulting in numerous items of evidence collected.
On May 27 in Navajo County Superior Court Sanderson was found guilty of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and sexual conduct with a minor.
Peterson was found guilty of three counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, and five counts of sexual conduct with a minor. All the charges listed are felonies.
Sheriff David Clouse stated the following: “Crimes against children are an absolute priority to me and the entire Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. We pray for the victim in this case and hope they can find healing in their recovery from this difficult situation. Investigations such as this take a lot of time and persistence in the investigative portion and in the courtroom. I want to thank the NCSO Criminal Investigations Unit for their work in this case. I also want to speak to all victims in the county, if you or someone you know is in a position of danger please reach out to us or someone you trust for help.”
