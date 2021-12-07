Having arrived by Timber Mesa Fire Truck E13, right, for the PTLS Christmas Tree Lighting & Light Walk, Santa went right to work. One of the first in line, a young lad whispered his Christmas wishes into Santa’s ear.
Adding to PTLS’s Christmas Tree Lighting & Light Walk on Friday, Dec. 3 was a balloon glow which always draws a crowd. Tethered rides were offered to kids up to age 17 as a special bonus to the evening’s splendor.
Having arrived by Timber Mesa Fire Truck E13, right, for the PTLS Christmas Tree Lighting & Light Walk, Santa went right to work. One of the first in line, a young lad whispered his Christmas wishes into Santa’s ear.
Adding to PTLS’s Christmas Tree Lighting & Light Walk on Friday, Dec. 3 was a balloon glow which always draws a crowd. Tethered rides were offered to kids up to age 17 as a special bonus to the evening’s splendor.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Gathering at Jack Barker Memorial Park on Friday, Dec. 3 for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Light Walk, a crowd of onlookers watched as Mayor Stephanie Irwin grabbed the handle of the NEC light switch and pulled it down, officially lighting the town Christmas tree.
People began gathering at the park around 5 p.m. in anticipation of the night’s festivities. A food truck ensured that no one missed the dinner hour, and though it was not as cold as last December, hot chocolate seemed to be the perfect beverage for an outdoor holiday evening.
The Blue Ridge High School Choir prepared the community for the tree lighting with festive holiday music.
Irwin welcomed the crowd and thanked all those responsible for the evening’s event which included the Community Services Department, the Police Department and special recognition to the Public Works Department who decorated the park with thousands of lights.
Following the lighting of the tree, many turned their gaze to the ball field where a hot air balloon glow was taking place. A special announcement was welcomed by the youth when they learned that tethered rides would be available for those 17 and under.
The next attention getting event of the evening came when the Timber Mesa Fire Truck E13 made a right hand turn onto Johnson Drive with Santa Claus as its special passenger.
Exiting the fire truck with a bag full of toys, Santa quickly took his place at the special candy cane arbor where elves were waiting to assist him by handing out candy canes to the children. Children began lining up to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas. It was the perfect venue to get a photo with Santa Claus.
Music continued throughout the evening as people enjoyed the light walk and the vendors.
If you missed the event, or just want to enjoy the beautifully decorated town tree and festive light displays throughout the park, The Night of Lights will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 31.
Two Saturdays, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, there will be special Christmas music from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Warm refreshments will be available during that time for purchase from Cyclelogical Coffee of Pinetop.
Jack Barker Memorial Park is located at the corner of White Mountain Boulevard (Hwy. 260) and Johnson Drive, across from the Village 8 Theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.